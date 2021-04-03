पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:ग्राम मेड़की व गनियारी को नई तहसील नांदघाट में शामिल करने की रखी मांग

नांदघाट2 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत मेड़की और गनियारी के ग्रामीणों ने नवीन तहसील नांदघाट में शामिल करने के लिए सीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। ग्रामीण खेमलाल वर्मा, विजय वर्मा, तिरिथ साहू, केजराम वर्मा ने 2 फरवरी को नगधा में सीएम भूपेश बघेल को दिये ज्ञापन में बताया कि नांदघाट के पूर्ण तहसील के संचालन के लिए 7 दिसंबर 2020 को राजपत्र में प्रकाशन किया गया है, जिसमें कुल 83 गांवों को शामिल किया गया है। इस सूची में मेड़की और गनियारी को नवागढ़ तहसील में शामिल कर दिया गया है जबकि ये दोनों गांव राजस्व मंडल बदनारा अंतर्गत शामिल है। नवागढ़ तहसील में शामिल होने में ग्रामीणों को आपत्ति है। उन्होंने इन दोनों गांव को नवीन तहसील नांदघाट में शामिल करने ज्ञापन दिया है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि नांदघाट आवागमन के दृष्टिकोण से उपयुक्त है। आये दिनों उनका कई कार्यों के लिए नांदघाट आना-जाना लगा रहता है। इसलिए मेड़की और गनियारी को नांदघाट तहसील में शामिल किया जाए। उन्होंने संसदीय सचिव व नवागढ़ विधायक गुरुदयाल बंजारे को भी इस संबंध में ज्ञापन सौंपा हैं। गहवई युवा कुर्मी संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने सीएम से की मुलाकात: छग गहवई युवा कुर्मी क्षत्रिय समाज के पदाधिकारियों ने भी सीएम भूपेश बघेल से मुलाकात कर सामाजिक भवन के मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। गहवई कुर्मी समाज के वरिष्ठ सलाहकार देवचरण वर्मा, केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष पुनीत वर्मा, नगधा सरपंच थानसिंह वर्मा, धुर्राबांधा सरपंच हेमंत वर्मा, रुसे सरपंच नंदू वर्मा, इटई सरपंच माखन वर्मा, राजेन्द्र वर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

