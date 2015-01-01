पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान अधिकार यात्रा:सुतियापाट बांध से नहर बनाने की मांग, लोहारा से 25 किलोमीटर पदयात्रा कर कवर्धा पहुंचे किसान

कवर्धा/सहसपुर लोहारा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान परिवार की महिलाएं और बच्चे भी हुए शामिल, सरकार के खिलाफ लगाए नारे, सीएम के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन

सहसपुर लोहारा ब्लॉक में स्थित सुतियापाट बांध से नहर बनाने के लिए 16.50 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुआ है। स्वीकृति के ढाई साल बाद भी नहर बनाने का काम शुरु नहीं हुआ, जिसे लेकर क्षेत्र के 26 गांव के किसान आक्रोशित हैं। नाराजगी के चलते गुरुवार को भारतीय किसान संघ के बैनर तले सैकड़ों किसानों ने पदयात्रा निकाली। लोहारा से 25 किमी चलकर कवर्धा पहुंचे। तहसीलदार मनोज रावटे को सौंपे ज्ञापन में नहर का काम शुरु करने के लिए किसानों ने 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। किसान अधिकार यात्रा में अधिकांश किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में बैठकर आए। खास बात यह है कि पदयात्रा में किसान परिवार की महिलाएं और बच्चे भी इस आंदोलन में शामिल हुए। हाथों में तख्ती-बैनर लिए महिलाएं बांध से नहर विस्तार की मांग करती नजर आईं। स्थानीय सरदार पटेल मैदान में किसानों की सभा हुई, जहां छग सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। सभा में किसानों ने कहा कि नहर विस्तार होने से 26 गांव के 3250 हेक्टेयर खेतों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिल सकेगा। सरकार को जगाने यह पदयात्रा निकाली गई।

बांध में खड़े रहकर करेंगे जल सत्याग्रह
सभा स्थल पर तहसीलदार मनोज रावटे मौजूद थे। पदयात्रा कर कवर्धा पहुंचे किसानों ने मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, कैबिनेट मंत्री मो. अकबर और कृषि मंत्री के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। नहर का काम शुरु करने के लिए 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। फिर भी काम शुरु नहीं हुआ तो किसानों ने सुतियापाट बांध में खड़े रहकर जल सत्याग्रह करने की चेतावनी दी है।

फिलहाल चार हजार हेक्टेयर को ही पानी मिल रहा
वर्ष 2003 में लोहारा ब्लॉक में 7000 हेक्टेयर से अधिक क्षमता वाले सुतियापाट बांध का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ, जो वर्ष 2008 में बनकर तैयार हुआ। किसानों को उम्मीद थी कि इससे कृषि और पेयजल दोनों समस्या से निजात मिलेगी। लेकिन 12 साल बाद भी लोहारा क्षेत्र के सभी किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। बांध से अभी क्षेत्र के सिर्फ 24 गांव के 4060 हेक्टेयर रकबे में सिंचाई होती है। ब्लॉक के 28 गांव सिंचाई सुविधा से वंचित हैं, जबकि राजनांदगांव, बेमेतरा के सीमावर्ती गांवों को पानी दिया जा रहा है।

भीड़ जुटाने 17 गांवों में किसान पंचायत की, घर-घर गए
नहर आंदोलन में भीड़ जुटाने 17 गांवों में किसान पंचायत की गई। इस दौरान आंदोलन की रणनीति बनी। पदाधिकारी क्षेत्र के गांव-गांव में बाईक से घर-घर गए। भारतीय किसान संघ के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी सदस्य डॉ. विशाल चंद्राकर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुरेश चंद्रवंशी, संगठन मंत्री तुलाराम, कार्यालय मंत्री व छग प्रदेश प्रचार प्रभारी नवीन आदि भी शामिल रहे।

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों में बैठकर कवर्धा तक पहुंचे किसान
भारतीय किसान संघ के लोहारा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष संजय साहू बताते हैं कि नहर के लिए पदयात्रा में 3 हजार से अधिक किसान शामिल हुए। अधिकतर किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियों में बैठकर कवर्धा पहुंचे हैं। आंदोलन में 26 गांवों के किसान शामिल रहे।

मामले में किसानों के सवालों पर अधिकारियों की सफाई
सुतियापाट बांध से नहर विस्तार के लिए बजट जारी हो चुका है। इसके बावजूद ढाई साल बाद भी काम शुरु नहीं हुआ। इस पूरे मामले में पेंच कहां फंसा है, इसे लेकर भ्रम की स्थिति है। इसे दूर करने के लिए और किसानों के मन में नहर का काम शुरु न होने को लेकर जो सवाल हैं, उस पर दैनिक भास्कर ने एसडीएम विपुल गुप्ता से जवाब मांगा। आप भी जानिए...

सवाल - वर्ष 2018 में नहर के लिए 16.50 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुआ, तो काम शुरु क्यों नहीं किए? - नहर विस्तार के लिए सर्वे कर लिया है। नहर बनाने के लिए 16 गांवों में जमीन अधिग्रहण करना है। आपसी सहमति क्रय नीति के आधार पर भू-अर्जन किया जाना है, लेकिन बांध से लगे पिपरटोला समेत 4 अन्य गांव में किसान जमीन देने तैयार नहीं हैं। चूंकि पिपरटोला से ही नहर बनने की शुरुआत होना है और वहीं पेंच फंसा है। सवाल - अनिवार्य भू-अर्जन भी तो किया जा सकता है, वह क्यों नहीं? - अनिवार्य भू-अर्जन की प्रक्रिया बहुत लंबी है। इसके डेढ़ से 2 साल लग जाएंगे। इस प्रक्रिया के तहत जमीन चिह्नांकित करने, दावा-आपत्ति आवेदन, उसकी सुनवाई करना पड़ेगा। मुआवजा वितरण की लंबी प्रक्रिया है। इस बीच अगर कोई किसान कोर्ट चला जाता है तो मामला बीच में फंस सकता है। इसलिए आपसी सहमति से भू-अर्जन की कोशिश की गई। सवाल - पिपरटोला में प्रस्तावित जगह से 150 मीटर दूर से नहर बनाने की सहमति बन चुकी है, फिर देरी क्यों? - पिपरटोला में प्रस्तावित जगह से 150 मीटर दूर से नहर बनाने से पहले दोबारा सर्वे करना करना पड़ेगा। इसे लेकर जल संसाधन विभाग के इंजीनियर लगे हुए हैं। सर्वे में अगर तकनीकी दिक्कत नहीं आती तो अच्छा है। सवाल - नहर के लिए राशि जारी हुई थी। काम में देरी से राशि सरेंडर करने की बात सामने आई है? - नहर निर्माण के लिए दो बार टेंडर हुआ। लेटलतीफी से दोनों बार निरस्त हो गया। बजट अब भी सुरक्षित है। इसे सरेंडर नहीं किया है। अभी नहर निर्माण में आ रही दिक्कतों को दूर करने में जुटे हैं।

