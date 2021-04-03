पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यायिक जांच हो:1.19 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगा वसूलना भूले डीएफओ, लोनिवि ने सड़क के लिए 15 हे. वनभूमि में की थी मुरुम की अवैध खुदाई

  • सरकारी खजाने को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप, डीएफओ और पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई को सस्पेंड करते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग

पंडरिया से बजाग (मप्र) तक 37 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क बनाई जा रही है। सड़क के लिए 15 हेक्टेयर वनभूमि में बड़े पैमाने पर मुरुम की अवैध खुदाई की गई है। जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर डीएफओ दिलराज प्रभाकर ने तत्कालीन पीडब्ल्यूडी (लोक निर्माण विभाग) के ईई एमएल प्रसाद पर 1.19 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था, लेकिन वसूली नहीं की गई। मामले में अजीत जोगी छात्र संगठन ने सरकारी खजाने को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाते हुए डीएफओ और पीडब्ल्यूडी के ईई को सस्पेंड करने और उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने मांग की है। इसे लेकर गुरुवार को राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। अजीत जोगी छात्र संगठन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवि चंद्रवंशी ने बताया कि पंडरिया से बजाग (मप्र) तक 125 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 37 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क बनाई जा रही है। सड़क निर्माण का काम दो साल पहले शुरू हुआ था। सड़क बनाने के लिए 13 किमी वनभूमि तक 2 मीटर के हिसाब से मिट्टी व मुरुम युक्त बोल्डर की अवैध खुदाई की गई है। मामले की गंभीरता के साथ उच्च स्तर पर जांच की जाए। दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए।

छात्र संगठन ने जांच व दोषियों पर कार्रवाई न होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी
अजीत जोगी छात्र संगठन ने इस पूरे मामले की न्यायिक जांच कराने मांग की है। इसे लेकर राज्यपाल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है। न्यायिक जांच न होने और दोषियों पर कार्रवाई न होने की स्थिति में संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। छात्र संगठन का तर्क है कि वनभूमि में मुरुम की अवैध खोदाई का जुर्माना वसूली न कर वन विभाग और लोक निर्माण विभाग ने शासन को राजस्व क्षति पहुंचाई है। संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा है कि ऐसा कर शासन को क्षति पहुंचाई गई है।

कोटा विधायक रेणु ने विस में लगाया प्रश्न
अजीत जोगी छात्र संगठन ने इस पूरे मामले में डीएफओ और लोक निर्माण विभाग के ईई की भूमिका पर सवाल उठाते हुए न्यायिक जांच कराने मांग की है। साथ ही जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जुर्माने की राशि 1.19 करोड़ रुपए वसूली करने और न्यायिक जांच पूरी होने तक सड़क निर्माण के भुगतान पर रोक लगाने मांग की है। इधर, कोटा क्षेत्र की विधायक व छग जनता कांग्रेस (जोगी) की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रेणु जोगी ने विधानसभा में प्रश्न लगाया है ।

मामले की जांच रिपोर्ट में सही पाई शिकायत
वनभूमि में अवैध खोदाई की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर से की गई थी। इस पर डीएफओ ने पंडरिया वन विभाग के एसडीओ एमसी देशलहरा से इसकी जांच कराई थी। उन्होंने शुरु से आखिर तक सड़क नाप डाली शिकायत सही पाई गई। जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वनभूमि में 29976.500 घन मीटर मिट्टी व मुरुम युक्त बोल्डर खुदाई हुई है, जिसका इस्तेमाल सड़क बनाने में किया गया है। इसके बाद डीएफओ ने 1.19 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माने का आदेश दिया, वसूली नहीं की गई।

जानिए, इस मामले में जिम्मेदारों का क्या कहना है
इसकी जानकारी हमें पहले नहीं थी
डीएफओ दिलराज प्रभाकर ने कहा कि जो 15 हेक्टेयर वनभूमि पर मुरुम की अवैध खोदाई का आरोप है, उसके उपयोग की अनुमति पीडब्ल्यूडी को भारत सरकार से मिली हुई है। इसकी जानकारी हमें पहले नहीं थी। विभाग प्रमुख से अनुमति के बारे में पूछा, तो उन्होंने कोई रिप्लाई नहीं दिया। जानकारी के अभाव में हमने सड़क की जांच कराई और उसी के आधार पर 1.19 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था। जब पीडब्ल्यूडी ने भारत सरकार से अनुमति संबंधी दस्तावेज पेश किया तो जुर्माना आदेश निरस्त कर दिए।
मुरुम की अवैध खुदाई नहीं हुई
पीडब्ल्यूडी के तत्कालीन ईई एमएल प्रसाद का कहना है कि सड़क निर्माण के लिए वनभूमि से मुरुम की अवैध खुदाई नहीं हुई है। सड़क का काम शुरू करने से पहले वन विभाग को जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी, इसलिए 20 लाख रुपए जुर्माना देना पड़ा था ।

दस्तावेज मिसिंग था, यही इस हंगामे की बड़ी वजह
सड़क के लिए भारत सरकार से मिले 15 हेक्टेयर वनभूमि के उपयोग संबंधी दस्तावेज मिसिंग था, जिसकी वजह से यह हंगामा खड़ा हुआ है। पंडरिया से बजाग सड़क के लिए उक्त वनभूमि के उपयोग की अनुमति भारत सरकार ने वर्ष 1996 में लोनिवि को दी थी। तब यह वनभूमि बिलासपुर वनमंडल अंतर्गत आता था और उनका सचिव भोपाल (मप्र) में बैठता था। वर्ष 1998 में कबीरधाम जिला बना। लेकिन वनभूमि के उपयोग संबंधी दस्तावेज विभाग के पास नहीं थे। सड़क निर्माण के लिए वनभूमि में मुरुम की अवैध खुदाई की शिकायत हुई, तो वन विभाग ने जानकारी के अभाव में जांच कराकर 1.19 करोड़ रु. का जुर्माना आदेश जारी किया। लोनिवि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जब वनभूमि के उपयोग संबंधी दस्तावेज पेश किया तो जुर्माना आदेश को निरस्त कर दिया गया। लोनिवि ने जब सड़क उन्नयन कार्य शुरु किया, तो वन विभाग के संज्ञान में नहीं लाया। इस पर वन संरक्षण अधिनियम 1980 एवं भारतीय वन अधिनियम 1927 का उल्लंघन करने पर 20 लाख रु. का जुर्माना आदेश जारी किया, जिसे लोनिवि ने जमा करा दिया है।

