तारीख बढ़ने से राहत:पोर्टल में ऑनलाइन काम में दिक्कत, धान बेचने 10 नवंबर तक करवा सकेंगे पंजीयन

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले वर्ष 83 हजार किसानों का हुआ था पंजीयन, इस वर्ष के आंकड़े अपडेट नहीं

खरीफ फसल की समर्थन मूल्य में धान खरीदी विगत वर्ष 1 दिसंबर से शुरू की गई थी, लेकिन इस वर्ष में अब तक धान खरीदी की स्पष्ट तारीख निर्धारित नहीं की गई। क्योंकि राज्य के ज्यादातर जिलों में धान खरीदी की तैयारी को लेकर स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। फिर भी अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि इस बार भी धान खरीदी 1 दिसंबर को ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इन सब के बीच किसानों को धान बेचने के पूर्व पंजीयन कराए जाने परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दरअसल पंजीयन को लेकर ऑनलाइन पोर्टल में कई कमी है। कई बार सर्वर की दिक्कत थी। इन सब समस्या को देखते हुए पंजीयन की तारीख बढ़ा दी गई है। पूर्व में पंजीयन की अंतिम तारीख 31 अक्टूबर थी, जिसे 10 नवंबर कर दिया गया है। बीते वर्ष तो कबीरधाम जिले में 83 हजार से अधिक किसानों को पंजीयन किया गया था। इस वर्ष के आंकड़े अपडेट नहीं है। इस संबंध में राजस्व विभाग के डिप्टी कलेक्टर अनिल सिदार ने बताया कि पंजीयन की तारीख बढ़ाई जाने से आंकड़े बढ़ेंगे। शुरुआती दौर में सर्वर की दिक्कत थी।

कई किसान धान बेचने से वंचित हो जाएंगे
धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन होना अनिवार्य है, जो किसान पंजीयन नहीं कराता तो उसका धान नहीं खरीदा जाएगा। पंजीयन नहीं होने की स्थिति में सीधे तौर पर किसान धान बेचने से वंचित हो जाएंगे। वर्तमान में पोर्टल से कई खसरा गायब हैं उतने रकबा का धान सुधार नही हो पाने की स्थिति में बेच नही पायेंगे। वहीं नए किसान जो इस खरीफ सीजन की उपज को विक्रय करने पंजीयन कराने की जुगत में लगे हैं पट्टा में शामिल पूरे खसरा का बी-1 न निकल पाने से वंचित हो जाएंगे। सोसायटी के पंजीयन साफ्टवेयर में वही रिकार्ड दर्शित हो रहे हैं जो रिकार्ड भुइंया पोर्टल में दर्ज है। ऐसे यदि पटवारी सत्यापन कर के देता भी है तो सहकारी समिति उतने रकबा का ही पंजीयन कर पाएंगी, जितना रकबा भुइंया में दिखाएगा भले ही किसान के पास वास्तविक में जितनी भी जमीन हो।

पंजीयन के लिए दफ्तरों का चक्कर काट रहे किसान
सहकारी समितियों व तहसील कार्यालय एवं पटवारियों के पास किसानों का बी-1 खसरा निकालने दौड़ भाग चल रही है। इसके साथ ही किसान ऑनलाइन भुइंया पोर्टल में शामिल खसरा के आधार पर खरीदी किए जाने की जानकारी मिलने पर स्वतः विलोपित हो रहे। खसरा सुधार कराने पटवारियों के पास दौड़ रहे हैं। जिनको पटवारी बंधक भूमि में किसी भी प्रकार की सुधार कर पाने में अपनी असमर्थता जाहिर कर केसीसी या अन्य किसी भी प्रकार की ऋण चुकता कर बैंक बंधक छुड़वाने पर ही सुधार हो पाने की जानकारी किसानों को दे रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर पटवारी भुइंया में सुधार करने के बाद पोर्टल से स्वतः विलोपित हो रहे डाटा एवं अन्य गड़बड़ियों को अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में लाने के बाद भी पोर्टल की कई खामियों को सुधार कराने का कोई कारगर प्रयास नहीं होने को लेकर किसान चिंतित हैं।

पोर्टल में इस तरह आ रही दिक्कत

  • खसरे का बटांकन होने पर नया बटांकन नंबर में 0 आ जा रहा है।
  • बटांकन किए गए खसरे का पुनः वापस मूल खसरा नंबर बन जाना।
  • पटवारी आईडी से बंधक खसरे का नामांतरण संशोधन एवं विलोपन नहीं होना।
  • जाति के ऑप्शन में भी दिक्कत आ रही है।
  • पोर्टल प्रदर्शित ग्राम व वास्तविक ग्राम के नाम में अंतर होना।
  • खसरा, बी-1 रिपोर्ट में राजस्व मण्डल के सभी नामों का न प्रदर्शित होना।
  • भूमि का मद स्वतः परिवर्तित हो जाना।
  • कई खसरा नंबरों का स्वतः ही शामिल खसरा के रूप में दिखना
  • खसरा नंबरों के बटांकन के बाद भी मूल खसरा नंबर का विलोपित न होना।
  • खसरा नबरों के बटांकन एवं विलोपन का विकल्प एक साथ एक ही बार में करना।
