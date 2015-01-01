पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:केंद्र के कारण धान खरीदी में हुई अव्यवस्था

मारो2 घंटे पहले
  मारो में सीसी रोड और नाली का भूमिपूजन करने पहुंचे संसदीय सचिव गुरुदयाल बंजारे ने कहा

संसदीय सचिव गुरुदयाल सिंह बंजारे ने नगर के बस स्टैंड में हुए कार्यक्रम में 53.83 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनने वाली सीसी रोड व आरसीसी नाली निर्माण कार्य का भूमिपूजन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि धान खरीदी शुरू करने के पूर्व केंद्र सरकार से हमने 4.50 लाख गठान बारदाने की मांग की थी, लेकिन हमें केवल डेढ़ लाख गठान बारदाने दिया गया, जिसके कारण थोड़ी अव्यवस्था हुई है। लेकिन आप इसकी चिंता न करें। आपके धान का तौल समय पर हो जाएगा।
उन्होंने कहा कि क्षेत्र का विकास मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता है। छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के रहते प्रदेश के किसानों को चिंता करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। उन्हें कोई समस्या नहीं होगी। सभी शासकीय योजनाओं का लाभ उन्हें जरूर मिलेगा। संसदीय सचिव ने कहा कि शासन ने जो राशि विकास कार्य के लिए दी है, उसका सही उपयोग करें। समय पर गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य कराएं। कार्य में कोई लापरवाही ना हो, इसका ध्यान रखें। इसकी जवाबदारी स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों की भी बनती है।
नवागढ़ में 90 फीसदी किसान, इसलिए बढ़ाई 17 सोसायटी: नवागढ़ विधानसभा में 90 फीसदी किसान हैं। इसी कारण 17 नई सोसायटी का गठन किया है। यहां पहले 22 सोसायटी थी, लेकिन अब नवागढ़ क्षेत्र में दो उप केंद्र सहित कुल 41 धान खरीदी केंद्र हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को मेहनत की कोई कीमत नहीं दे सकते। 2500 रुपए देकर हम उनको सम्मान दे रहे हैं। 2500 रुपए क्विंटल धान की घोषणा के बाद लोगों का खेती की ओर रुझान बढ़ा है। खेती से किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत हुई है।
उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वालों का किया सम्मान: वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी सुरेंद्र तिवारी, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सुशील साहू, जनपद उपाध्यक्ष रितेश शर्मा व किसान नेता झम्मन बघेल ने भी संबोधित किया। उन्होंने विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने के लिए नगर पंचायत के उप अभियंता देवेंद्र पहाड़ी, अकाउंटेंट हितेंद्र तिवारी व सोहन साहू को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान अंजली सतीश मारकंडे, कुमारी बाई कुर्रे, देवेंद्र साहू, भागवत भारती, लक्ष्मण यादव, धनीराम साहू, लखनलाल बंजारे, बेंनलाल कुर्रे, रजनी साहू, रामनाथ मिरी, महामंत्री विजय यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।

