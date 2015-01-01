पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:आवेदन के दौरान गड़बड़ी, तकनीकी विवि की ऑफलाइन परीक्षा स्थगित

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई स्टूडेंट्स केे ऑनलाइन आवेदन दूसरे परीक्षा केंद्र में जारी हो गए

छत्तीसगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय भिलाई (सीएसवीटीयू) के अंतर्गत 16 दिसंबर से होने वाली ऑफलाइन परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई है। इस परीक्षा को लेकर विवि ने विद्यार्थियों से 10 दिसंबर तक आवेदन लिए थे। लेकिन परीक्षा के दो दिन पहले ही विवि ने एक आदेश जारी कर परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जब ऑनलाइन आवेदन लिए गए तो उस दौरान सर्वर में गड़बड़ी थी। सूची में कई विद्यार्थियों के परीक्षा केंद्र दूसरे केंद्र दिख रहा था। विवि ने इस ऑफलाइन परीक्षा में कई प्रकार की सुविधा दी थी, जैसे बीई, फार्मेसी, एमटेक, पॉलिटेक्निक समेत अन्य तकनीकी पाठ्यक्रम के परीक्षा केंद्र संबंधित जिले के पॉलिटेक्निक को बनाया गया था। इसमें कवर्धा के ग्राम महराजपुर स्थित पॉलीटेक्निक भी शामिल था। बताया गया कि इस परीक्षा केंद्र में पॉलीटेक्निक के विद्यार्थियों को अन्य पाठ्यक्रम के लिए 50 से अधिक आवेदन आए थे। गड़बड़ी को देखते हुए परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

कोरोनाकाल के दौरान कई परीक्षा हुई
जिले में कोरोनाकाल के दौरान कई परीक्षा ऑफलाइन आयोजित की जा चुकी है। इसमें हाल ही में माशिमं के कक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं के पूरक परीक्षा शामिल है। इस परीक्षा में करीब दो हजार से अधिक विद्यार्थी शामिल हुए थे। वहीं पूर्व में इंदिरा गांधी ओपन विवि के वार्षिक परीक्षा पीजी कॉलेज के परीक्षा केंद्र में आयोजित की जा चुकी है। अब छत्तीसगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय भिलाई द्वारा केवल अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाली थी, लेकिन इसे भी स्थगित कर दिया गया है। कवर्धा पॉलीटेक्निक के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर प्रीतम चरखा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में परीक्षा स्थगित की गई है, भविष्य में परीक्षा का आयोजन होता है तो विवि द्वारा सूचना जारी की जाएगी। विद्यार्थी समय-समय पर विवि के पोर्टल का अवलोकन करते रहें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें