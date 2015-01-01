पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:पूर्वी हवाओं के असर से 4 डिग्री बढ़ा न्यूनतम तापमान

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को अधिकतम 30 और न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर रहा तापमान, अब आगे ठंड बढ़ेगी

कबीरधाम जिले में अगले चार से पांच दिनों में ठंड कम रहेगी। अब तक उत्तरी हवाओं की वजह से ठंड पड़ रही थी, लेकिन अब उत्तरी हवाओं की जगह अगले चार से पांच दिनों में पूर्वी हवाएं चलना शुरु हो गई है, जिससे न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़ा है। न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। दो दिन पहले तक उत्तरी हवाओं के असर से शाम होते ही ठंड बढ़ने के साथ देर रात तक तापमान में और गिरावट आ रही थी। इससे मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर था। वहीं पूर्वी हवाओं के कारण बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़कर 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। इस माह के शुरुआत से ही तापमान लगातार गिर रहा था और ठंड बढ़ रही थी। पूर्व हवाओं के चलने से तापमान बढ़ने का असर नजर आने लगा था। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। रायपुर के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा बताते हैं कि आने वाले चार से पांच दिन तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी। ठंड का असर कम रहेगा। मौसम विभाग ने संभावना जताई थी कि आगामी दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

लोग अलाव जलाने लगे
जिले में ठंड का असर सबसे ज्यादा चिल्फीघाटी में महसूस की जा रही है। यहां सुबह के वक्त कोहरा छा जाता है। पौधों की पत्तियों में ओस गिर रही है। ठंड से बचने के लिए लोग अलाव का सहारा ले रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें