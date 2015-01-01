पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चबूतरे नहीं:94 में से 60 केंद्रों में बफर लिमिट पार सोसायटी में धान रखने किसान खुद जुटा रहे तिरपाल

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • 11 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम, दो दिन से बूंदाबांदी ने किसानों की मुश्किलें बढ़ाई, कई केंद्रों में खरीदी बंद होने की नौबत है

मौसम में बदलाव के चलते पिछले 2 दिन से बादल छाए हुए हैं। रुक- रुककर बूंदाबांदी हो रही है। इस बीच केंद्रों में बफर लिमिट पार होने से यहां धान बेचने आए किसानों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। केंद्रों में चबूतरे नहीं है। खरीदी के बाद समितियां खरीदे गए धान को जमीन पर रखने को मजबूर हैं। इससे किसानों को धान रखने के लिए जगह नहीं मिल रही है। स्थिति यह है कि किसानों को जमीन पर खुद के तिरपाल के भरोसे धान रखकर बेचना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही बारदाने फटे होने के कारण किसानों का 1 से 2 किलो धान खरीदी केंद्र में गिर रहा है, जिसे कर्मचारी किसानों को उठाने भी नहीं देते हैं। 1 दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू हुई थी। जिले के 94 केंद्रों में अब तक 11,40,980 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है। उठाव न होने से 60 केंद्रों में बफर लिमिट (खरीदे गए धान को रखने की क्षमता) पार हो चुकी है। कई केंद्रों में खरीदी बंद करने की नौबत है। कम संख्या में टोकन दिए जा रहे हैं। जो किसान धान बेचने के लिए आ रहे हैं, उन्हें तिरपाल खुद लाना पड़ रहा है।

केंद्रों में क्षमता से अधिक धान खरीदी से किसानों को परेशानी
क्षमता का 3 गुना अधिक, जमीन पर रख रहे धान: लालपुर कला समिति में 6 हजार क्विंटल धान भंडारण की क्षमता है। विपरीत इसके यहां पर 17 हजार क्विंटल खरीदी हो चुकी है, जो कि क्षमता का 3 गुना अधिक है। चबूतरे पर्याप्त नहीं है। खरीदे गए धान को जमीन पर रखा जा रहा है। वहीं किसान खुद की तालपतरी के भरोसे धान रखकर बेच रहे हैं।

कम संख्या में किसानों को दिया जा रहा टोकन: सेवा सहकारी समिति बम्हनी में अब तक 15 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है, जबकि यहां क्षमता 4200 क्विंटल की है। उठाव शुरु नहीं होने के कारण धान खरीदी प्रभावित हो रही है। कम संख्या में किसानों को टोकन दिया जा रहा है। इससे तय समय में सभी पंजीकृत किसानों से धान खरीदी में दिक्कत होगी।

खरीदे गए धान को बारिश से बचाने पर्याप्त कैप कवर नहीं: सेवा सहकारी समिति कुकदूर में 12 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है, जबकि यहां क्षमता 3500 क्विंटल की है। उठाव नहीं होने से खरीदे गए धान को बारिश से बचाने के लिए पर्याप्त कैप कवर तक नहीं है। समितियों ने अपनी क्षमता के अनुरुप इसकी तैयारी की थी। बफर लिमिट पार हो चुकी है।

संग्रहण केंद्र डबराभाट व बाजार चारभाठा में बना है
केंद्रों में खरीदे गए धान का परिवहन बाजार चारभाठा और डबराभाट संग्रहण केंद्र में किया जाना है। इसे लेकर ट्रांसपोर्टस से अनुबंध कर लिया गया है, लेकिन केंद्रों से धान का उठाव शुरु नहीं हुआ है। संग्रहण केंद्रों में परिवहन के लिए राज्य स्तर से अनुमति की जरूरत होती है। अनुमति नहीं मिलने से केंद्रों में 11 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक धान जाम है।

परिवहन की जिम्मेदारी विपणन विभाग की है
केंद्रों में खरीदे गए धान के परिवहन की जिम्मेदारी जिला विपणन विभाग की है। लेकिन वे भी परिवहन के लिए राज्य स्तर से अनुमति मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। डीएमओ शोभना तिवारी का कहना है कि संग्रहण केंद्र तैयार हैं, लेकिन परिवहन के लिए अनुमति का इंतजार है। राज्य स्तरीय कमेटी से अप्रूवल न मिलने से परिवहन में देरी हो रही है।

किसानों से पुराने जूट के बोरे में होगी धान खरीदी, आदेश
केंद्रों में धान खरीदी के लिए बारदाने का संकट बरकरार है। इस बीच अब किसानों के पुराने जूट के बोरे में धान खरीदी होगी। बारदानों की कमी को देखते हुए राज्य शासन ने 15 दिसंबर को आदेश जारी किया है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने धान खरीदी के लिए बारदानों की कमी को देखते हुए यह फैसला लिया है। आदेश के अनुसार बेमेतरा, बीजापुर, बालोद समेत अन्य जिलों में वैकल्पिक रुप से किसानों के पास उपलब्ध पुराने बारदानों का उपयोग करने का अनुरोध किया था। इसके मद्देनजर किसानों के उपलब्ध कराए गए केवल पुराने जूट के बोरे में ही धान खरीदी करने की अनुमति दी गई है। किसानों के बोरे का धान खरीदी में उपयोग होने पर उसे मिलिंग के बाद किसानों को वापस किया जाएगा। बोरा उपयोग के लिए किसानों को केंद्र से तय उपयोगिता शुल्क देने निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

