पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने कम लोग ही पहुंच रहे

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार व रविवार को सभी मतदान केन्द्र में विशेष शिविर का आयोजन, 15 दिसंबर अंतिम दिन

कोरोना का असर सभी प्रकार के सरकारी काम में हुआ है। इसमें मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने का कार्य भी शामिल है। दरअसल जिले के कवर्धा व पंडरिया विधानसभा के सभी मतदान केन्द्र में नाम जुड़वाने, संसोधन, स्थान परिवर्तन, नाम काटने के लिए फार्म लिए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन बीते वर्ष की तुलना में नाम जुड़वाने आवेदन कम आए है। 8 दिसंबर की स्थिति में नाम जुड़वाने केवल 1306 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है, जबकि बीते वर्ष यह संख्या दो हजार से अधिक था।
इसके पीछे का दो कारण बताया जा रहा है। पहला कोई भी चुनाव नहीं होना व कोराेना के कारण लोग मतदान केन्द्र नहीं जा रहे। ज्यादातर मतदान केन्द्र स्कूलों को बनाया गया है। निर्वाचन शाखा के अफसर बीपी सूर्यवंशी ने बताया कि वर्तमान में भी नाम जोड़ने, काटने संशोधन का काम जारी है। आज शनिवार व कल रविवार को सभी 802 मतदान केन्द्र में विशेष शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। नाम जुड़वाने आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 15 दिसंबर है।
एक हजार से अधिक आवेदन लंबित: मतदाता सूची को लेकर सभी केन्द्र में बीएलओ नियुक्त है। इन्ही के माध्यम से फॉर्म लिए जा रहें है। फार्म के जांच बाद ही नाम जोड़ने, संशोधन समेत अन्य काम किए जाते हैं। यही कारण है कि जिले में अब तक 1356 आवेदन लंबित है। 15 जनवरी से पहले लंबित सभी आवेदन का निराकरण कर फाइनल सूची जारी की जाएगी।

15 जनवरी को फाइनल सूची जारी की जाएगी
मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने, संशोधन व काटने समेत अन्य कार्य के बाद विभाग द्वारा 15 जनवरी 2021 को फाइनल सूची जारी की जाएगी। इसके बाद नए नाम जुड़े लोगों को वोटर आईडी कार्ड दिया जाएगा। वर्तमान में भी जिन लोगों को नाम में सुधार हुआ है, उन्हें डुप्लीकेट वोटर आईडी दिया जाएगा। जिले के सभी तहसील कार्यालय स्थित सीएससी केन्द्रों को वोटर आईडी कार्ड जारी करने अधिकृत किया गया है। डुप्लीकेट वोटर आईडी के लिए 30 रुपए भी निर्धारित है। वहीं निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा ऑनलाइन नाम जोड़ने समेत अन्य सुविधा है।

इस तरह है अब तक फॉर्म की स्थिति
फॉर्म - 6 : इसके अंतर्गत नाम जोड़ने आवेदन किया जाता है। अब तक 1306 अावेदन मिले हैं, जिसमें पंडरिया विधानसभा में 673 व कवर्धा विधानसभा में 633 आवेदन हैं।
फॉर्म - 7 : इस फॉर्म में नाम काटने के लिए आवेदन किया जाता है। अब तक 835 लोगों ने नाम काटने आवेदन किया है, जिसमें कवर्धा विधानसभा से 436 व पंडरिया विधानसभा से 399 आवेदन मिले हैं।
फॉर्म - 8 : वोटर सूची में नाम संशोधन के लिए आवेदन किया जाता है। इसमें 202 आवेदन मिले है, जिसमें पंडरिया विधानसभा से 87 व कवर्धा विधानसभा से 115 आवेदन शामिल हैं।
फॉर्म - 8A: स्थान परिवर्तन के लिए आवेदन। इसमें कुल 90 लोगों ने आवेदन किया है, जिसमें पंडरिया से एक व कवर्धा विधानसभा से 89 लोग शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें