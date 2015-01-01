पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धनतेरस कल:यातायात का दबाव कम करने के लिए पांच जगह अस्थायी पार्किंग

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीवाली को लेकर शहर व बाजार में भीड़, ट्रैफिक जाम से निपटने के लिए प्लान तैयार

पांच दिवसीय दीवाली को अब सिर्फ 1 दिन शेष हैं। त्योहार पर शहर व बाजार में भीड़ और ट्रैफिक जाम से निपटने के लिए कवायद की जा रही है। आगामी दिनों में बाजार में उमड़ने वाली भीड़ को व्यवस्थित करने अलग-अलग रास्तों पर नो- एंट्री और चारपहिया वाहनों को रोकने की प्लानिंग है । इस दौरान शहर में 5 जगहों को अस्थाई पार्किंग बनाए गए हैं। ताकि सड़कों पर वाहनों की भीड़ न हो। शहर का मुख्य बाजार नगर के बीचों- बीच है। पूरे शहर के लोग त्योहार की खरीदारी के लिए यहां पहुंचते हैं। त्योहार के समय यहां भीड़ ज्यादा रहती है। ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति को रोकने के लिए सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल कांप्लेक्स परिसर, पुराना कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर, पुराना नगर पालिका परिसर और नवीन बाजार स्थित पार्किंग स्थल को दीवाली त्योहार पर अस्थाई पार्किंग बनाया गया है । वहीं मेन मार्केट लाइन (ऋषभदेव चौक से गुरुनानक गेट तक) चार पहिया वाहन नहीं जा सकेंगे। क्योंकि उनकी एंट्री पर रोक लगाई है।

50 से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी और पेट्रोलिंग टीम सक्रिय
त्योहार पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ और सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए 50 से अधिक पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात की जाएगी। ये पुलिसकर्मी नवीन बाजार, मेन मार्केट और सराफा बाजार में तैनात रहेंगे। साथ ही पेट्रोलिंग टीम भी रहेगी, जो बाजार से लेकर पूरे शहर में घुमती रहेगी। मुख्य सड़कों पर बेरिकेड्स लगाए जा चुके हैं।

सरदार पटेल मैदान में पटाखा बाजार, सुरक्षा के भी उपाय
12 नवंबर को धनतेरस और 14 को दीवाली है। इसे लेकर सरदार पटेल मैदान कवर्धा में पटाखा बाजार लगेगा। यहां करीब 70 पटाखा दुकानें रहेंगे। आगजनी से बचने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड रहेगा। यहां पटाखे खरीदे पहुंचे लोग अक्सर सड़क पर दोनों ओर गाड़ियां खड़े कर देते हैं। इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा। क्योंकि मैदान के एक ओर अस्थायी पार्किंग की व्यवस्था रहेगी।

नगर के चौक-चौराहों पर सीसी कैमरों से रखी जा रही नजर
नगर के चौक-चौराहों में लगाए गए सीसी कैमरों से पुलिस निगरानी रख रही है। त्योहार के दौरान घटनाओं को रोकने कंट्रोल रूम में पैनल लगे हुए हैं, जहां दिन-रात निगरानी और गतिविधियों की रिकॉर्डिंग की जा रही है।

खरीदारी के लिए अब 3 दिन शुभ मुहूर्त
11 नवंबर : इस दिन उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग बनेगा। इसके साथ ही चंद्र- मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी बन रहा है। इस दिन खरीदी अत्यंत शुभ मानी जाती है।

12 नवंबर : इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग रहेगा। इस दिन वाहन, भूमि, आभूषण व वस्त्र और पीतल व कांसे के बर्तन की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।

14 नवंबर : दीपावली पर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरु हो जाएगा, जो रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन खरीदारी का विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा। इस दिन खरीदारी बेहतर मानी जाती है। खरीदी का विशेष तौर पर शुभ फल मिलता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें