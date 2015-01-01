पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट का ऐसा हाल:4 ब्लाॅक में बनना है फूड पार्क, 2 साल में सिर्फ दो के लिए जगह ढूंढ पाए, उसमें भी निर्माण शुरू नहीं

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के किसानों को नहीं मिल रहा बाजार, फसलों को दूसरे राज्यों में बेचना मजबूरी

कबीरधाम जिले के कवर्धा, बोड़ला, सहसपुर लोहारा और पंडरिया ब्लॉक में 1-1 फूड पार्क बनाया जाना है। छग सरकार ने दो साल पहले इसकी घोषणा की थी। फूड पार्क स्थापित करने के लिए उद्योग विभाग को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है, लेकिन दो साल में सिर्फ दो के लिए जगह ढूंढ पाए हैं। उसमें भी अब तक निर्माण कार्य शुरु नहीं हुआ है। कवर्धा ब्लॉक के ग्राम छांटा झा और पंडरिया ब्लॉक के ग्राम कुई में फूड पार्क के लिए जगह ढूंढा गया है। दोनों गांव से एनओसी भी ले लिए हैं, लेकिन अब तक निर्माण शुरू नहीं हुआ। फूड पार्क न होने से उद्यानिकी फसल लेने वाले किसानों को बाजार नहीं मिल रहा है। उद्यानिकी फसलों को किसान दूसरे शहर व राज्यों में बेचने को मजबूर हैं। बिचौलिए यहां आते हैं और किसानों से उनकी उपज औने- पौने दाम में खरीदकर ले जाते हैं। इससे किसानों को अपनी फसल का उचित दाम नहीं मिल पा रहा है। यही कारण है कि विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस ने अपने घोषणा पत्र में फूड पार्क की योजना को शामिल किया था, लेकिन उद्योग विभाग की सुस्ती के कारण योजना अधर में है।

बिचौलिए औने-पौने दाम में खरीदते हैं, फूड पार्क बनने से किसानों को मिलता लाभ
फूड पार्क में इमली चपाती, इमली बीज का स्टाक, रेडी- टू- ईट फूड का निर्माण, राइस मिल, कोल्ड स्टोर, वेयर हाउस, टमाटर और मिर्च की प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट के साथ ही अन्य कई तरह के उद्योगों के लिए जमीन दी जाएगी। बताया गया कि योजना का फायदा जिले के युवाओं को मिलेगा। कोई भी व्यक्ति या किसान प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर इसकी स्वीकृति के लिए विभाग को देंगे। पड़ताल के बाद उनकी जरूरत और गारंटी के अनुसार कर्ज देकर व्यवसाय शुरू कराया जाएगा। साथ ही इस फूड पार्क में बाहर की कंपनियां आकर अपना उद्योग स्थापित कर सके, इसकी सुविधा उन्हें दी जाएगी।

जमीन विवाद, बोड़ला व लोहारा में स्थान चयन नहीं
फूड पार्क के लिए सहसपुर लोहारा ब्लॉक के ग्राम रणवीरपुर का चयन किया गया है । लेकिन यहां भूमि को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति बनी हुई है। वहीं बोड़ला ब्लॉक के बिलासपुर रोड़ स्थित ग्राम खड़ौदा में भी जमीन देखी गई है, लेकिन दोनों जगहों में निर्माण कार्य कराने व पंचायत से एनओसी नहीं ली जा सकी है।

पार्क का दायरा 15 से 20 हेक्टेयर तक होगा
विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस ने बेरोजगारों को स्वरोजगार देने प्रत्येक जिले के सभी ब्लाक में फूड प्रोसेसिंग पार्क बनाने घोषणा की थी । सरकार में आने के बाद इस काम को अंजाम देने सरकार ने निर्देश दिए हैं । उद्योग विभाग द्वारा बनाए जाने वाले इन फूड पार्क को हरिनछपरा स्थित औद्योगिक परिसर की तर्ज पर विकसित करने का प्लान था। इस पार्क का दायरा 15 से 20 हेक्टेयर तक का होता। इस पार्क में लोगों को उनकी उपयोगिता के हिसाब से जमीन दिया जाना है। कबीरधाम जिले में अन्य जिलों की तुलना में जमीन की कीमत कम है। फूड पार्क के लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण भी अलग-अलग कीमत पर तय किया जाना है। इसमें लोगों को उनकी मांग के हिसाब से पैसे लेकर जमीन दी जाएगी।

गौठान भूमि के चिह्नांकन के कारण हुई देरी: पाठक
उद्योग विभाग के प्रबंधक अजय पाठक का कहना है कि फूड पार्क के लिए जगह ढूंढने में देरी हो रही है। नियम अनुसार 25 हेक्टेयर तक की भूमि चाहिए। जिले में एक ही क्षेत्र में इतने बड़े रकबे में जगह मिलने में दिक्कत हो रही है। गौठान के लिए भी जगह दी। फूड पार्क के लिए जगह नहीं मिल पा रही है।

