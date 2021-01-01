पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:ई-कार्ड से जिले के पंजीकृत अस्पतालों में होगा फ्री इलाज

कवर्धा
  • डॉ. खूबचंद बघेल हेल्थ स्कीम के तहत सुविधा

कबीरधाम जिले के पंजीकृत सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पालों में मरीजों का मुफ्त इलाज होगा। इसके लिए मरीजों का ई-कार्ड बनाया जा रहा है। अस्पतालों में आयुष्मान मित्र और कियोस्क ऑपरेटर्स की नियुक्ति की गई, जो ई-कार्ड बनाने में आपकी मदद करेंगे। इससे मरीजों के परिजन को ई- कार्ड बनवाने के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा।
सुविधा का लाभ लेने के लिए मरीजों को राशन कार्ड व आधार कार्ड के साथ कोई भी फोटोयुक्त शासकीय पहचान पत्र लेकर आना होगा। खास बात यह है कि ई-कार्ड बनवाने के लिए कोई शुल्क भी नहीं लगेगा। डॉ. खूबचंद बघेल स्वास्थ्य सहायता योजना के तहत ये ई-कार्ड बनाए जाएंगे। योजना के तहत कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम के हितग्राहियाें को भी शामिल किया गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके मंडल बताते हैं कि आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत सभी पंजीकृत शासकीय व निजी अस्पतालों में ई-कार्ड बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। अब तक 90,175 परिवारों को ई-कार्ड जारी भी हो चुका है।
2.15 लाख बीपीएल परिवारों को 5 लाख रुपए वार्षिक हेल्थ कवर: जनगणना 2011 के अनुसार सामाजिक आर्थिक व जातीय जनगणना 2011 के तहत चिन्हांकित परिवारों, अंत्योदय/ प्राथमिकता राशन कार्डधारी परिवारों को 5 लाख रुपए तक वार्षिक स्वास्थ्य सहायता दी जाएगी। जिले में ऐसे 2.15 लाख बीपीएल परिवार हैं, जिन्हें इसका लाभ मिलेगा। एपीएल राशन कार्डधारी परिवारों को 50 हजार तक प्रतिवर्ष निःशुल्क स्वास्थ्य सहायता मिलेगी। जिले में ऐसे 19 हजार परिवार हैं, जिन्हें इसका लाभ मिलेगा। बशर्ते अस्पताल में राशन कार्ड व आधार कार्ड के साथ फोटोयुक्त शासकीय पहचान पत्र साथ लाना होगा, ताकि ऑनलाइन केवाईसी भरी जा सके।
31 शासकीय व 9 निजी अस्पताल पंजीकृत: योजना के तहत जिला अस्पताल समेत 31 शासकीय अस्पतालों और 9 निजी अस्पताल पंजीकृत हैं। इन्हीं अस्पतालों में योजना के तहत मुफ्त इलाज के लिए ई-कार्ड बना रहे हैं।

मरीजों को 5 लाख रु. तक कैशलेश इलाज की सुविधा
सीएमएचओ डॉ. मंडल बताते हैं कि इस योजना का लाभ कोरोना के मरीजों को भी मिल सकेगा। कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद सरकारी अस्पतालों से इलाज कराकर ठीक हुए मरीजों का योजना के तहत ई-कार्ड बनाया जा रहा है। उन्हें 5 लाख रुपए तक कैशलेश इलाज की सुविधा मिलेगी।

