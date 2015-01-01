पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:घोठिया रोड को चौड़ी कर बस स्टैंड को करेंगे शिफ्ट

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठाकुर देव चौक से रायपुर-राजनांदगांव बायपास रोड तक 500 मीटर लंबी सड़क का होगा चौड़ीकरण

शहर से 2 किमी दूर जुनवानी रोड पर अंतरराज्यीय हाईटेक बस स्टैंड बनकर तैयार हो चुका है। अब इसके उद्घाटन की तैयारी की जा रही है। शहर से नया बस स्टैंड पहुंचने के लिए रूट भी तय हो चुका है। ठाकुर देव चौक से घोठिया रोड होते हुए बसें व अन्य गाड़ियां नया बस स्टैंड पहुंचेगी। लेकिन नए बस स्टैंड की शिफ्टिंग के पहले प्रस्तावित रुट का चौड़ीकरण किया जाएगा। ठाकुरदेव चौक से घोठिया रोड होते हुए रायपुर-राजनांदगांव बायपास तक सड़क काफी संकरी है। वर्तमान में यह लगभग 20 फीट चौड़ी है। आसपास दुकानों के सामने गाड़ियों की पार्किंग से सड़क की चौड़ाई और भी कम हो जाती है। नए बस स्टैंड पहुंचने वाले इस प्रस्तावित रूट की सड़क का चौड़ीकरण किया जाएगा। ठाकुरदेव चौक से बायपास तक करीब 500 मीटर लंबी सड़क का चौड़ीकरण होगा। इसकी की जिम्मेदारी लोक निर्माण विभाग को दी है। नपा अध्यक्ष ऋषि शर्मा बताते हैं कि शहर से बस स्टैंड को जोड़ने वाले प्रस्तावित घोठिया रोड के चौड़ीकरण के लिए सर्वे कर लिया गया है। शासन को प्रस्ताव भेजा है। स्वीकृति के बाद सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरु कर दिया जाएगा।

बस स्टैंड के आसपास से हटाई जाएगी चखना दुकानें
रायपुर-राजनांदगांव बायपास रोड पर सरकारी शराब दुकान संचालित है। इसके चलते नए बस स्टैंड के आसपास नहर से लगी जमीन पर 15-16 चखना दुकानें खुल गई है, जहां अक्सर लोग शराब पीते हैं। यही नहीं, खाने-पीने के बाद कचरों को वहीं आसपास फेंक देते हैं, जिससे गंदगी फैल रही है। शिफ्टिंग के पहले इन्हें भी हटाया जाएगा।

साढ़े 10 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से तैयार हुआ बस स्टैंड
जुनवानी रोड पर साढ़े 10 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से अंतरराज्यीय हाईटेक बस स्टैंड बनाया गया है। बस स्टैंड में महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश समेत दीगर राज्यों व जिलों से बसों की आवाजाही होगी। इसके मद्देनजर यात्रियों की सुविधाएं जुटाई गई है। यात्रियों के लिए वेटिंग हॉल बने हैं। रेलवे स्टेशन की तर्ज पर यहां बसों के लिए अनाउंसमेंट होती रहेगी। यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए स्टैंड परिसर में छोटा गार्डन भी बना है। साथ ही छोटी व बड़ी गाड़ियों के लिए पार्किंग सुविधा भी दी गई है। नए बस स्टैंड में एक ही समय में 80 से अधिक बसें खड़ी रह सकती है।

