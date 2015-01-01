पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:सरकारी सोलर पंप फेल, ग्रामीणों ने खुद जमीन खोदकर निकाला पानी

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
पंडरिया ब्लॉक अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत कांदावानी के आश्रित गांव बांसाटोला में सरकारी सोलर पंप फेल हुआ तो ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान से जमीन खोदकर पानी निकाल लिया। पहले आधे घंटे तक दो फीट झिरिया खोदी। पानी निकलना शुरु हुआ इसके कुछ देर तक मिट्‌टी मिला हुआ पानी निकला। थोड़ी देर और इंतजार किया तो थोड़ा साफ पानी निकलने लगा है। बांसाटोला के ग्रामीण ठंड के मौसम में जल संकट से उबरने के लिए जद्दोजहद में लगे हैं। यह वही गांव है, जहां 21 मई 2019 को मशीन से प्रशासन ने बोर कराने प्रयास किया था, लेकिन फेल हो गए। इसके बाद गांव से करीब आधा किमी दूर कुआं में सोलर पंप के जरिए पेयजल की व्यवस्था की गई, वह भी बंद हो गया है। पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे ग्रामीणों ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी। सप्ताहभर पहले गांव से करीब 200 मीटर दूर चट्टानों के बीच जहां से पानी रिसता है, वहां श्रमदान से झिरिया खोदना शुरु किया। करीब 10 फीट खोदाई के बाद झिरिया से पानी निकलने लगा है।

चट्टान के नीचे बनाया चेकडैम
झिरिया खुदाई से पेयजल समस्या काफी हद तक दूर हो गई। अब निस्तारी के लिए चेकडैम बनाकर पानी सहेजने प्रयास कर रहे हैं। चट्टानों के बीच जहां झिरिया खोदी गई है, उसमें पर्याप्त पानी आ रहा है। झिरिया से चट्टानों को काटते हुए निचले हिस्से में ग्रामीण पत्थरों को बांधकर चेकडैम बना रहे थे। झिरिया के पानी को सहेज सकें।

सालभर में बंद हो गया पंप
बासाटोला में पेयजल की समस्या ज्यादा है। सरकारी तंत्र ने 21 मई 2019 को बांसाटोला में बोर करने मशीन भेजी थी। करीब 20 फीट गहराई तक खोदने के बाद पत्थर में मशीन फंस रहा था तो खुदाई बंद कर दी गई। गांव से आधा किमी दूर पुराने कुएं की सफाई कराकर उसमें सोलर पंप लगाया गया था। वह भी सालभर में बंद हो गया।

झिरिया से एक बार पानी भरने के बाद करते हैं इंतजार
गांव बचाओ समिति की प्रेरणा से ग्रामीणों ने झिरिया खोदाई की है। संयोजक कृष्ण कुमार परस्ते बताते हैं कि 150 आबादी वाले इस गांव में पानी की समस्या ज्यादा है। झिरिया से एक बार पानी भरने के बाद दोबारा भरने के लिए कुछ देर इंतजार करना पड़ता है। ताकि पानी साफ हो जाए।

