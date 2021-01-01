पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही का नतीजा:केंद्रों में सुरक्षित रखने का इंतजाम न समय पर परिवहन बारिश में भीगा धान, बारदानों के फटने से भी हो रही बर्बादी

कवर्धा/ सहसपुर लोहारा2 घंटे पहले
  • कबीरधाम जिले में 96 केंद्रों में 21.36 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम, खरीदी के 72 घंटे के भीतर उठाव का नियम, अफसर गंभीर नहीं

कबीरधाम जिले के 94 केंद्रों के जरिए 39 लाख क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान खरीदी हुई है। खरीदे गए करोड़ों रुपए के धान को सुरक्षित रखने के व्यापक इंतजाम नहीं किए गए हैं। नतीजा शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से यहां खरीदे गए धान भीग गए। बारदानों के सड़ जाने से भीगे हुए धान को हटाते समय बोरियां फट गई, जिससे धान गिरकर खराब हो रहे हैं। बारिश का पानी पड़ने से धान के सड़ने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। वर्तमान में जिले के 94 खरीदी केंद्रों में 21.36 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम पड़ा है। नियम के मुताबिक खरीदी के 72 घंटाें के भीतर धान का उठाव कर इन्हें संग्रहण केंद्र भिजवाना है, लेकिन सरकारी नुमाइंदे धान परिवहन में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से केंद्रों में धान भीग गया। भास्कर ने शुक्रवार को बचेड़ी समेत अन्य केंद्रों की पड़ताल की तो पाया कि इन केंद्रों में बारिश के चलते जलजमाव की स्थिति है। केंद्रों में खरीदा गया धान बारिश में भीग चुका है। लापरवाही छिपाने के लिए जिन बोरियों में धान भीगा था, उसे हटाते समय बोरियां ही फट गई।

आंकड़ों में समझें धान खरीदी की स्थिति

  • 38 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी का लक्ष्य
  • 39,34,030 क्विंटल हुई खरीदी
  • 17,97,163 क्विंटल का उठाव हुआ
  • 21,36,867 क्विंटल केंद्रों में जाम

समितियों को 76 लाख रु. दिए, फिर भी यह दुर्दशा
खरीदे गए धान के सुरक्षित भंडारण के लिए समितियों को प्रति क्विंटल 2 रुपए मिलता है। वर्ष 2019-20 में 38 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई थी। इस लिहाज से इस साल केंद्रों को धान के सुरक्षित भंडारण के लिए 76 लाख रुपए दिए गए। लेकिन बदइंतजामी देखकर लगता नहीं कि समितियों ने खरीदे गए धान की सुरक्षा के नाम पर खर्च किया हो।

लक्ष्य 38 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी का, अब तक 39.34 लाख क्विंटल खरीदी हुई
चालू सीजन में 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी शुरू हुई। इस साल जिले में पंजीकृत 1,00712 किसानों से 38 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य है। विपरीत इसके जिले के 94 केंद्रों के जरिए अब तक 39.34 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी हो चुकी है, जो कि लक्ष्य का 3.52 फीसदी ज्यादा है। धान खरीदी को लेकर 31 जनवरी तक समय निर्धारित है, लेकिन शनिवार- रविवार छुट्टी होने के कारण शुक्रवार को धान खरीदी खत्म हो गई। इस बार शुरुआत से लेकर अंत तक बारदाने की किल्लत के कारण किसानों को धान बेचने में परेशानी हुई।

खरीदी केंद्रों में पर्याप्त चबूतरे तक नहीं क्षमता से 4 गुना अधिक धान खुले में पड़ा
खरीदी केंद्राें में बदइंतजामी को लेकर अफसरों की लापरवाही खुलकर सामने आ रही है। जिले के 94 केंद्रों में करीब 441 चबूतरे बने हैं। केंद्रों में धान रखने की क्षमता न्यूनतम 2 हजार से अधिकतम 4 हजार क्विंटल तक है। लेकिन इस साल धान की आवक अधिक होने और परिवहन में सुस्ती के कारण सभी केंद्रों में 12 से 14 हजार क्विंटल तक धान रखा हुआ है। यानी क्षमता से लगभग 4 गुना अधिक। पर्याप्त चबूतरे नहीं होने से जमीन पर भूसे की बोरियों पर धान की स्टेकिंग की गई है। नालियों की भी व्यवस्था नहीं होने से बारिश के कारण जलजमाव हो गया है।

थोड़ा-बहुत धान भीगना आम बात है: मेश्राम
जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अरुण मेश्राम का कहना है कि केंद्रों में खरीदे गए धान की सुरक्षा के लिए पर्याप्त इंतजाम किए गए हैं। बारिश होने पर केंद्रों में थोड़ा-बहुत धान भीगना आम बात है। इस साल बारदाने उपलब्ध नहीं होने से पुराने बारदानों में खरीदी हुई, इसलिए बोरियां फटी होगी।

इन केंद्रों की स्थिति खराब, आप भी जानिए...
सहसपुर लोहारा केंद्र में 42327 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है। खरीदे गए धान का परिवहन कम होने के कारण केंद्र में 18947 क्विंटल धान जाम है।
बसिनझोरी केंद्र में 27562 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है। अब भी यहां 19642 क्विंटल धान जाम है।
बिरनपुर कला में 36558 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है, जिसमें से 17563 क्विंटल धान समिति में शेष है।
बचेड़ी(सलिहा) में सबसे अधिक 61340 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है। जबकि 18560 क्विंटल धान उठाव नहीं हुअा है।
बड़ौदाकला केंद्र में 42252 क्विंटल में से 24452 क्विंटल धान जाम है। इसी तरह राम्हेपुर केंद्र में 36954 क्विंटल में से 26522 क्विंटल धान जाम है। रेगाखार कला केंद्र में 37416 क्विंटल में से 19036 क्विंटल धान का उठाव नहीं हुआ है। वहीं उसरवाही केंद्र में 53035 क्विंटल में से 27795 क्विंटल धान का परिवहन नहीं हो पाया है। माैसम खराब होने के कारण धान को नुकसान होगा।

रणवीरपुर शाखा के खरीदी केंद्रों में भी उठाव में सुस्ती
रणवीरपुर केंद्र में 74096 क्विंटल धान खरीदी हुई है, जहां सबसे अधिक 50554 क्विंटल धान जाम पड़ा है।
रणजीतपुर केंद्र में 50964 क्विंटल में से 28384 क्विंटल धान का परिवहन नहीं हुआ है।
धरमगढ़ केंद्र में 44042 क्विंटल में से 31372 क्विंटल धान का उठाव नहीं हुआ है। इसी तरह बीरेन्द्र नगर के खरीदी केंद्र में 51716 क्विंटल में से 29226 क्विंटल धान का परिवहन अब तक होना बाकी है।

