शिक्षा का अधिकार:आरटीई में प्रवेश के लिए डीईओ को निर्देश

कवर्धा4 घंटे पहले
  • अंत्योदय कार्डधारक, जातिगत जनगणना 2011 की सूची में शामिल बच्चों का नाम पात्रता श्रेणी में रखा जाएगा

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम (आरटीई) अंतर्गत स्कूलों में प्रवेश के संबंध में आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने डीईओ को निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके तहत वर्ष 2020-21 से अंत्योदय कार्डधारक एवं सामाजिक-आर्थिक जातिगत जनगणना वर्ष 2011 की सूची में शामिल परिवारों के बच्चों को पात्रता की श्रेणी में रखा जाएगा।
डीईओ को निर्देशित किया गया है कि आरटीई के तहत दाखिले की समीक्षा करते हुए कार्रवाई समयावधि में सुनिश्चित करें। आरटीई पोर्टल के माध्यम से प्रवेश के संबंध में पूर्व वर्ष के अनुभव के आधार पर नवीन शिक्षा सत्र में प्रवेश के लिए निर्देश जारी किए गए थे। प्रथम चरण की लॉटरी की प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है और शेष बेच सीटों के लिए द्वितीय चरण की लॉटरी की प्रक्रिया की जानी है। जिले में इस वर्ष 177 निजी स्कूलों के 1579 सीट के पीछे 2199 आवेदन आए है।
दूरी की वजह से विद्यार्थियों का नाम रिजेक्ट नहीं होगा: शासन ने डीईओ को निर्देश दिया है कि दूरी की वजह से विद्यार्थियों का नाम रिजेक्ट नहीं किया जाए। यदि किसी विद्यालय को डीईओ ने हैबीटेशन मैप किया है तो संबंधित छात्र को उस स्कूल से रिजेक्ट नहीं किया जाए। जो बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं और स्कूल छोड़ चुके हैं उनके आवेदन को बदलने से पहले स्कूल को नोडल अधिकारी को अवगत कराना होगा।
इसके साथ ही पालक एवं छात्रों से भी संपर्क किया जाए। नोडल अधिकारी अपने स्तर पर दस्तावेज की जांच करने अपात्रता संबंधी निर्णय लें। वर्तमान सत्र में कोरोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए दस्तावेज की जांच विद्यालयों में ही की जाएगी। जानकारी कोे मुताबिक यह भी स्पष्ट किए हैं कि किसी बच्चे के आवेदन में विवाद की स्थिति में ही नोडल अधिकारी जांच करेंगे।

बंद हो चुके हैं तो दूसरे स्कूल में दिलाएं दाखिला
पोर्टल में त्रुटि सुधार का विकल्प है, इसकी समीक्षा नोडल अधिकारी करेंगे व पात्रता रखने वाले को दाखिला दिलाया जाए। आदेश में कहा है कि कुछ विद्यालय जो अब बंद हो चुके हैं, वहां भी सीटों का आवंटन किया गया था। नोडल अधिकारी स्वयं उन पालकों से संपर्क कर उनका आवेदन स्वीकार कर उन्हें निकट के अन्य विद्यालय में दाखिला के लिए कार्रवाई करेंगे।

