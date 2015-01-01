पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:पैरा जलाकर पाप कमाने से अच्छा है दान कर पुण्य कमा लें

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की गौशालाओं का निरीक्षण करने कवर्धा पहुंचे राज्य गौसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महामंडलेश्वर महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास ने कहा

राज्य गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष, श्रीदूधाधारी मठ पीठाधीश्वर व महामंडलेश्वर राजेश्री महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास कवर्धा पहुंचे। उन्होंने क्षेत्र की गौशाला का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान महंत रामसुंदर दास ने लोगों से पूछा कि पैरा जलाने से क्या फायदा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पैरा जलाने से असंख्य छोटे-छोटे जीव जंतु जलकर मर जाते हैं। इसलिए पैरा जलाकर पाप कमाने से अच्छा है कि उसे किसी गौठान या गौशाला में दान करके पुण्य कमा लेना चाहिए।
उन्होंने कहा कि गौसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष के रूप में काम करते हुए अभी केवल 3 महीना हुआ है। जब हमारी मुलाकात मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे से हुई तब उन्होंने कहा कि महन्त जी आपके गौसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष पद पर सेवा करने व सरकार के गोधन न्याय योजना का परिणाम यह हुआ है कि 15 सालों में पहली बार छत्तीसगढ़ में गौमाता की गोबर से निर्मित दीपक अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस में बिका है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग स्वावलंबी बनेंगे तो राज्य व देश का विकास होगा।
श्रीराधामाधव गौशाला पहुंचे, गोमाता के शेड का किया निरीक्षण: उन्होंने सर्किट हाउस में जनप्रतिनिधियों, वरिष्ठजनों व अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने छपरी स्थित श्रीराधा माधव गौशाला का निरीक्षण किया। गौसेवा सदन के संस्थापक पं. अर्जुन प्रसाद शर्मा व अध्यक्ष राजेश माखिजानी ने उनका स्वागत किया। अध्यक्ष ने गौशाला स्थित गौमाता के लिए शेड, कोटना, चारा व साफ-सफाई के साथ पशुओं की देखरेख के लिए चरवाहों की भी जानकारी ली। भरत साहू, गोपी शर्मा, सचिव संतोष गुप्ता, कोषाध्यक्ष विरेन्द्र पाली, सनत तिवारी आदि मौजूद रहे। ग्राम पंडरिया के वार्ड-15 में कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर गौशाला का निरीक्षण किया। वे श्रीकृष्ण गोपाल गौशाला गौरकापा दुल्लापुर भी पहुंचे व गोपाष्टमी कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।

सांसद व विधायक ने भी की मुलाकात
उन्होंने स्थानीय गौशाला का निरीक्षण किया। गौमाता की पूजा कर उन्हें फल खिलाया। वे लोहारा केशव गौशाला भी पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने विधायक पंडरिया ममता चंद्राकर व सांसद संतोष पांडेय से मुलाकात की। वे ग्राम अगरीकला भी पहुंचे। शिवरीनारायण मठ मंदिर के मुख्तियार सुखराम दास, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी कवर्धा के अध्यक्ष नीलू चंद्रवंशी, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गंगोत्री योगी, जिलाउपाध्यक्ष ईश्वर शरण वैष्णव, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी मुकुंद माधव कश्यप, युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष आकाश केशरवानी समेत नवागढ़ जपं सदस्य कमलेश सिंह, पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य हेमंत दुबे, नपा अकलतरा के उपाध्यक्ष दिवाकर राणा, मीडिया प्रभारी निर्मल दास वैष्णव, अरविंद मिश्रा शामिल हुए।

