अनदेखी:पुरातात्विक धरोहर को संजोए कामठीगढ़ की उपेक्षा, गुम हो रहा इतिहास

कामठी4 घंटे पहले
  • लगभग 477 साल पहले पंडरिया रियासत की राजधानी थी कामठीगढ़, यहां पर मिले हैं विशाल आकार के जलहरी युक्त शिवलिंग, टीले सहित अन्य अवशेष, पत्थरों पर बनी हैं मोहक आकृतियां

कबीरधाम जिले में ऐसे कई पुरातात्विक स्थल हैं, जहां पर्यटन की असीम संभावना हैं। लेकिन ऐसे स्थलों की उपेक्षा से ऐतिहासिक और पुरातात्विक धरोहरों का अस्तित्व मिटता जा रहा है। ब्लॉक मुख्यालय पंडरिया से करीब 20 किमी दूर कामठीगढ़ भी अपने आप में एक अनूठा स्थल है, जो पुरातात्विक होने के साथ ही लोगों के आस्था का केंद्र है। इतिहास के जानकार इसे पुरातात्विक धरोहर मानते हैं। लेकिन कामठीगढ़ की उपेक्षा से यहां का इतिहास गुम हो रहा है। यह कामठीगढ़ 477 साल पहले पंडरिया रियासत की राजधानी हुआ करती थी। कामठी में विशाल आकार का जलहरीयुक्त शिवलिंग, हनुमान और नरसिंह (हाथी पर आक्रमण करते शेर) की प्रतिमा, यक्ष-यक्षिणी, पत्थरों पर उत्कीर्ण मोहक आकृतियां और टीला मिले हैं। जो कामठीगढ़ के इतिहास की कहानी बयां करते हैं। कुछ वर्ष पूर्व तक कामठी में मंदिरों के पास तालाब में ऐतिहासिक मूर्तियां निकलती रही है। इतिहासकार मानते हैं कि यहां टीले के उत्खनन से कई पुरातात्विक महत्व की मूर्तियां, सिक्के और हथियार मिलने की संभावना है। लेकिन इसकी उपेक्षा से इतिहास गुम हा़े रहा है।

राजा श्यामचंद ने कामठीगढ़ को बनाया था अपनी राजधानी
राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कृत शिक्षक व जिला पुरातत्व समिति के सदस्य आदित्य श्रीवास्तव बताते हैं कि मकड़ाई राज्य (जो महाराष्ट्र के चांदा जिले में है) के राज गोंड वंशी राजा करकट राय के 30वीं पीढ़ी के राजा श्याम चंद्र ने कामठीगढ़ को संवत 1600 (वर्ष 1543) में अपना राजधानी बनाया था । तब कामठीगढ़ को मुकुटपुर प्रतापपुर गढ़ के नाम से जानते थे। शे राजा दलशाह ने राजधानी कामठी से पंडरिया स्थानांतरित किया था।

21 साल पहले तालाब गहरीकरण के दौरान मिली थी त्रिमूर्ति
कामठी पुरातात्विक स्थल होने के साथ ही यहां के लोगों के आस्था का केंद्र भी है। यहां हर साल महाशिवरात्रि पर 3 दिवसीय मेला लगता है। गांव के निवासी मायाराम यादव बताते हैं वर्ष 1999 में यहां तालाब गहरीकरण का काम हुआ था, तब ब्रह्मा, विष्णु और महेश की आकृतिनुमा मूर्ति मिला था। ग्राम पंचायत कामठी के सचिव रामेश्वर सोनवाली का कहना है कि यहां पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने पंचायत स्तर पर योजना बनाई जाएगी।

जिले में पर्यटन स्थलों को घूमने का शानदार पर्यटन चक्र बनेगा
जिला पुरातत्व समिति के सदस्य आदित्य श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि यदि इस क्षेत्र का योजनाबद्ध तरीके से विकास किया जाए तो जिले के पर्यटन स्थलों को घूमने का एक शानदार पर्यटन चक्र बन सकता है। बोडला-पंडरिया सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों का पर्यटन चक्र- कवर्धा से पर्यटक जालेश्वर महादेव डोंगरिया से पांडातराई महामाया, घोघरा, देवसरा, पचराही (बकेला) से भैसाओदार जलप्रपात पहुंच सकते हैं।

