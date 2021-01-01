पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:लगातार पांचवीं बार स्टेट चैंपियन बनी कवर्धा गर्ल्स टीम

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • महासमुंद में 31 जनवरी को हुए राज्य स्तरीय बॉल-बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में बेहतर प्रदर्शन, भिलाई को 35- 27 से हराया

महासमुंद जिले में 31 जनवरी को 20वीं राज्य स्तरीय सब-जूनियर बॉल बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट हुआ। इसमें संकल्प स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी कवर्धा के ब्वॉयज और गर्ल्स की टीम ने भी हिस्सा लिया था। खास बात कवर्धा की गर्ल्स टीम ने टूर्नामेंट में जीत हासिल कर लगातार 5वीं बार स्टेट चैंपियन का रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। इससे पहले हुए टूर्नामेंट में भी कवर्धा गर्ल्स की टीम लगातार 4 बार की विजेता रही है। महासमुंद में हुए बॉल बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच कवर्धा गर्ल्स टीम और बीएसपी भिलाई के मध्य खेला गया। इसमें कवर्धा गर्ल्स टीम ने भिलाई को 35- 27 के अंतर से हराकर राज्य स्तरीय सब जूनियर चैंपियन का खिताब न सिर्फ अपने नाम किया, बल्कि 5 बार जीत का रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया। टूर्नामेंट में जीत और रिकॉर्ड बनाने पर टूर्नामेंट कमेटी के महासचिव वाय राजा राव, अध्यक्ष इसरार अहमद, कोषाध्यक्ष श्यामा बैनर्जी, कोच अविनाश चौहान, जयकिशन चौहान, राहुल यादव, डॉ. विनय मिश्रा और मैनेजर वी रामचंद्र ने हर्ष जताया है।

4 जिलों की टीम को हरा कर पहुंचे थे फाइनल में
टूर्नामेंट में कवर्धा गर्ल्स टीम ने 4 जिलों की टीम को हराकर फाइनल में पहुंची थी। गर्ल्स टीम ने दुर्ग को 35-16, बलौदाबाजार को 35-13 से हराया। सेफा में महासमुंद को 35-17 से हराकर फाइनल में बीएसपी भिलाई को शिकस्त दी।

टूर्नामेंट में रनरअप रही कवर्धा ब्वॉयज टीम
सागर चंद्रवंशी की कप्तानी में कवर्धा ब्वॉयज टीम टूर्नामेंट में उतरी थी। टीम ने महासमुंद, धमतरी और बलौदाबाजार को शिकस्त देकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। लेकिन हार गए। टूर्नामेंट में कवर्धा ब्वॉयज टीम द्वितीय रही।

दस खिलाड़ियों का राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सलेक्शन
कोच अविनाश चौहान बताते हैं कि बेहतर प्रदर्शन के चलते 10 खिलाड़ियों का चयन राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर होने वाले बॉल बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट में हुआ है। ये खिलाड़ी छग टीम की ओर से नेशनल खेलेंगे। राज्य स्तरीय टूर्नामेंट में कवर्धा की चैंपियन टीम में कप्तान मधु देवांगन, लता साहू, डॉली रजक, इशिका पाठक, अंकिता चंद्रवंशी, अदिति चंद्रवंशी, सोनाक्षी कौशिक, खुशी यादव, रिया वानखेड़े और अनुष्का राजपूत शामिल थे।

