मुनाफा:बिजनेस छोड़ युवा कर रहे खेती, 4 एकड़ से की शुरुआत, अब 150 एकड़ में फसल

नवागढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवागढ़ क्षेत्र के दो युवा किसान उगा रहे फल व सब्जी, हर दिन 150 लोगों को रोजगार भी दे रहे

नई पीढ़ी अब बिजनेस को छोड़ अपने गांव में मिट्टी की तरफ लौटने लगी है। नवागढ़ क्षेत्र में इसे चरितार्थ किया है दो युवा किसानों युवराज सिंह ठाकुर व गिरीश शंकर शर्मा ने। खेती घाटे का सौदा है, ऐसी स्थानीय किसानों की धारणा को वे बदल रहे हैं। अपने जमे जमाए कारोबार को छोड़ ये युवा खेती की तरफ लौटे। पहले हरियाणा व गुजरात के किसानों को देखकर गन्ना व सब्जी की फसल की खेती 4 एकड़ में शुरू की और आज ये लीज पर लेकर लगभग 150 एकड़ तक खेती को फैला चुके हैं। नवागढ़ क्षेत्र के किसान युवराज सिंह ठाकुर और गिरीश शंकर शर्मा ने मिलकर 150 एकड़ से अधिक भूमि में पपीते और सब्जियों की खेती कर रहे हैं, जिसमें 35 एकड़ भूमि खुद युवराज के हैं और बाकी भूमि को वे आसपास के गावों के ग्रामीणों से लीज पर लेकर खेती कर रहे हैं। इसमें से 50 एकड़ में मिर्ची, 34 एकड़ में बैगन और गोभी की सब्जी फसल लगाई गई है। वहीं 50 एकड़ में टमाटर लगाया गया है। 8 एकड़ में नींबू की फसल ले रहे हैं। ग्राम झांकी, धोबनी, अड़बन्धा, बोहाड़ी के गावों में खेती की जा रही है। इन खेतों से सब्जियों की खेप प्रति दिन बिलासपुर, मुंगेली, नवागढ़ और कवर्धा पहुंचाई जाती है। इसके अलावा पपीता और अन्य सब्जियां प्रदेश के अलावा दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, ओडिशा, उत्तर प्रदेश सहित झारखंड और मध्यप्रदेश तक भेजी जाती है।

लीज पर जमीन लेकर शुरू की खेती-किसानी
किसान युवराज सिंह ठाकुर बचपन से रायपुर में रह रहे थे। वहीं इनका ट्रांसपोर्ट व प्लाईवुड का बिजनेस था। लेकिन पूर्वजों की जमीन गांव में होने से उनका आना-जाना गांव में बना रहा। उन्होंने पहले यहीं आए हरियाणा के किसानों की खेती देख गन्ने की खेती 4 एकड़ से शुरू की। इसके बाद गुजराती किसानों को देख सब्जी की खेती शुरू की। धीरे-धीरे उनकी रुचि खेती की ओर बढ़ने लगी। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों से सलाह लेकर वे अधिक पैदावार के लिए लीज पर खेती लेकर फलों और सब्जियों की खेती करने लगे। इन खेतों में आधुनिक पद्धति से ड्रिप के जरिए सिंचाई कर अधिक पैदावार करने लगे।

युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग देकर सौंप रहे सुपरवाइजर का जिम्मा

युवराज व गिरीश सब्जी और फलों के देखरेख के लिए स्थानीय युवाओं को सुपरवाइजर की जिम्मेदारी सौंप रहे हैं। उन्हें ट्रेनिंग भी दे रहे हैं। सीनियर सुपरवाइजर द्वारा गांव के युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है व सब्जी और फलों में होने वाली बीमारी के बारे में बताया जाता है और इनसे बचने वाले दवाओं की समझाइश दी जाती है। इसके साथ ही आसपास गांवों के करीब 150 मजदूरों को प्रतिदिन खेतों में काम मिल जाता है। फसल के पैदावार से गांव के किसान भी प्रेरित होने लगे हैं। धोबनी खुर्द के 8 से 10 किसान सब्जी की खेती करने लगे हैं। समय-समय पर किसान खाद और दवाओं के लिए युवराज व गिरीश से सलाह लेते हैं। गिरीश पेशे से शिक्षक हैं, लेकिन स्कूल से छुट्टी के बाद वे किसानी करते हैं।

