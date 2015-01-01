पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:रात 11 बजे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से मिलने के लिए घर से निकली थी नाबालिग, चार आरोपियों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फरार

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोतवाली से मात्र 200 मीटर दूर निर्माणाधीन भवन के पास हुआ कुकृत्य, पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर उठे सवाल

कवर्धा शहर में 14 साल की आदिवासी बच्ची से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। रविवार रात करीब 11 बजे अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से मिलने गई लड़की के साथ चार आरोपियों ने बारी- बारी से दुष्कर्म किया। गंभीर बात यह है कि सिटी कोतवाली थाने से मात्र 200 मीटर दूर सरदार पटेल मैदान से लगे निर्माणाधीन भवन के पास आरोपियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया और फरार हो गए। कोतवाली पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी तब हुई, जब पीड़ित लड़की खुद थाने पहुंची। वारदात से पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पीड़ित लड़की रविवार रात अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से मिलने गई थी। पीजी कॉलेज रोड पर जिला ग्रंथालय के सामने 4 मनचले खड़े थे । लड़की को देखकर आरोपियों ने छेड़खानी की। विरोध करने पर आरोपियों ने उसके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ मारपीट की। यह देखकर लड़की डर के मारे भागने लगी, तो आरोपियों ने उसका पीछा किया। पीछा करते हुए लड़की को सर्किट हाउस के सामने पकड़ा और उसे नजदीक ही निर्माणाधीन भवन के पास ले गए, जहां बारी- बारी से आरोपियों ने दुष्कर्म किया।

रात 11:30 बजे पैदल ही थाने तक पहुंची पीड़िता खून से सने थे कपड़े
वारदात के बाद पीड़ित लड़की ने किसी तरह खुद को संभाला। रात साढ़े 11 बजे पैदल चलकर कोतवाली थाने पहुंची। लड़की के कपड़े खून से सने हुए थे। इसके बाद हरकत में आई पुलिस ने पूरे शहर में नाकेबंदी की। घटनास्थल से लेकर आरोपियों के भागने वाले सभी रास्तों पर तलाशे लेकिन आरोपियों का सुराग नहीं मिला।

आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं, लड़की से शिनाख्त कराने कोशिश कर रहे
घटनास्थल के आसपास रहने वाले और वहां अक्सर घूमते रहने वाले 20 लोगों को पुलिस ने उठाया है। थाने में पूछताछ की गई है। वहीं पीड़ित लड़की से शिनाख्त कराने कोशिश की जा रही है, लेकिन आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। पीड़िता ने कहा आरोपियों में से एक उसी के मोहल्ले के आसपास रहता है।

घटनास्थल के पास सर्किट हाउस में लगे 2 सीसी कैमरे, दोनों बंद
आरोपियों का पता लगाने के लिए पीजी कॉलेज रोड स्थित जिला ग्रंथालय से घटनास्थल तक सीसी कैमरे तलाश की गई। इस बीच केवल सर्किट हाउस के गेट पर दो सीसी कैमरे लगा होना पाया, लेकिन वे भी बंद मिले। पुलिस को आरोपियों का हुलिया पता नहीं चल पाया है, इससे उन्हें पकड़ने में चुनौती साबित हो रही है।

गृहमंत्री की नसीहत बेअसर, इधर एसपी बोले- मामले में संदिग्धों को उठाकर उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है
एक दिन पहले ही गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की थी। उन्होंने अफसरों पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा था कि वह दफ्तर से बाहर निकलकर पुलिसिंग करें। सड़कों पर उनकी उपस्थिति से कानून व्यवस्था सुधरेगी। लेकिन गृहमंत्री की नसीहत कोतवाली पुलिस पर बेअसर रही। यही कारण है कि कोतवाली पुलिस ने गृहमंत्री की नसीहत पर गौर नहीं किया। थाने से 200 मीटर दूरी पर रात्रि गश्ती नहीं की, इसलिए इतनी बड़ी वारदात हो गई, जो शहर के माथे पर कलंक लग गया। एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा मामले में संदिग्धों को उठाकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। आरोपी जल्द ही पकड़े जाएंगे।

