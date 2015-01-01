पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शर्मनाक:नाबालिग के माता-पिता को खाने में नशीली दवा मिलाकर खिलाया, घर में किया दुष्कर्म

थान खम्हरिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक ही गांव में एक नाबालिग व एक युवती से दुष्कर्म, दोनों मामलों में जुड़े 5 गिरफ्तार

थान खम्हरिया थाने के अंतर्गत एक ही गांव में एक नाबालिग समेत एक युवती से दुष्कर्म, अश्लील फोटो खींचकर उसे वायरल करने की धमकी देने व पीड़िता के माता-पिता को नशीली दवा खिलाने जैसे मामले सामने आए हैं। एक ही तरह के दो मामले सामने आने पर ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश है। पुलिस ने मामले से जुड़े 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और उन्हें न्यायिक रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है।
पुलिस के मुताबिक पहले मामले में नाबालिग पीड़िता की मां ने थान खम्हरिया थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 327, 328, 506, 450, 376, 109, पॉक्सो की धारा 4, 5 ट, ठ, 6 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया। वहीं दूसरे मामले में पीड़िता कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा है। उसने खुद पुलिस के सामने आकर मामला दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में भी आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 376, 506 व 109 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। दोनों ही मामलों में थान खम्हरिया पुलिस ने 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्त में लिया। इस कार्रवाई में थाना प्रभारी टीआर कोसीमा उइके, कमलेश पाल, केआर उईके, सुनील साहू, नुरेश वर्मा, लव कुमार यादव, अर्जुन धुर्वे, बलदेव निषाद, लेखराम सिन्हा, गोकुल सोनी, दीपक ठाकुर व अन्य स्टाफ की भूमिका रही।
प्रलोभन देकर झांसे में लिया, करता रहा जबर्दस्ती: पहले मामले के जांच के दौरान मुखबीर की सूचना पर सिल्हाटी रोड बनिया से आरोपी अजहर पिता मनीराम चेलक (21) को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस ने पूछताछ की। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि वह पीड़िता नाबालिग को शादी का प्रलोभन देकर शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के लिए उसके माता-पिता के खाने में नींद की दवाई डालकर खिलवाता था। परिजनों के नींद में सोने के बाद पीड़िता के घर में आरोपी दीवार पर सीढ़ी लगाकर अपने अन्य साथी टिपनी निवासी ताराचंद पिता रोहित (25), हरिशचंद पिता रोहित (20), मोहित पिता जीवनलाल (22) की मदद से छत में चढ़कर पीड़िता से जबरदस्ती शारीरिक संबंध बनाता था। इधर, पीड़िता की मां ने एफआईआर में बताया कि घटना 24 अक्टूबर से 4 नवंबर के बीच की है। आरोपी ने पीड़िता की अश्लील फोटो भी खींच रखी थी, जिसे वायरल करने की वह धमकी देता था।
पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी ने अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्त में लेकर कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे न्यायिक रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है।

शादी का झांसा देकर आरोपी ने बनाया संबंध
दूसरे मामले में युवती ने टिपनी के कोमल मारकंडे के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का अपराध दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने धारा 376, 506, 109 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया। मुखबिर की सूचना पर आरोपी कोमल मारकंडे पिता बरनू (25) को भिलाई से गिरफ्त में लिया गया। उसे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई, तो उसने बताया कि 7 नवंबर की रात पीड़िता को अपने घर में बुलाकर शादी का प्रलोभन देकर उसने जबरदस्ती शारीरिक संबंध बनाया व मोबाइल में अश्लील फोटो खींचकर वायरल करने की धमकी भी दी। कोमल भी पीड़िता के माता-पिता के लिए नशे की पुड़िया भेजता था, ताकि उसे खाकर वे सो जाएं, लेकिन युवती ने ऐसा करने से इनकार कर दिया था, जिसके बाद आरोपी पीड़िता को धमकाता था। घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए आरोपी कोमल मरकंडे के साथ ताराचंद, हरिशचंद, अजहर चेलक मदद करते थे। उसने भी अपना अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें