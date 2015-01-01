पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:कबाड़ से जुगाड़ प्रतियोगिता में बनाए मॉडल

कवर्धा/पिपरिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों के रचनात्मक गुणों को बढ़ाने के लिए हुई स्पर्धा, माही चौहान अव्वल, कविता दूसरे स्थान पर

भारत सरकार के महिला व बाल विकास विभाग और चाइल्ड लाइन इंडिया फाउंडेशन के सहयोग से कबीरधाम जिले में चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 परियोजना का क्रियान्वयन आस्था समिति कवर्धा द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इस बार भी 14 नवंबर से शुरू चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह कार्यक्रम का समापन नगर पंचायत पिपरिया में 21 नवंबर को हुआ। इस दौरान बच्चों के मनोसामाजिक समर्थन और रचनात्मक गुणों के विकास के लिए कबाड़ से जुगाड़ प्रतियोगिता हुई। बच्चों ने खिलौने, घरों में सजावट करने और विज्ञान मॉडल जैसे वस्तुओं का निर्माण किया। कबाड़ से जुगाड़ प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान पर माही चौहान, द्वितीय कविता निर्मलकर, तृतीय स्थान पर उमेश कुमार रहे। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि उपाध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत पिपरिया शत्रुहन साहू ने सभी बच्चों को पुरस्कार वितरण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना का संक्रमण जारी है, इसलिए घर पर सुरक्षित रहें। मास्क, शरीरिक दूरी का पालन करें। बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोएं। किसी भी बच्चे को मुसीबत हो तो तुरंत निःशुल्क चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन नम्बर 1098 पर फोन करें। मितानिन क्रांति साहू, नम्रता नामदेव, लेखा भास्कर, राजेश्वरी निर्मलकर, कुंती बघेल, रीता गुप्ता, उमा देवांगन, अमिता झारिया, करुणा चौहान, चन्द्रकान्त, चित्रारेखा राडेकर, राधिका धुर्वे, महेश निर्मलकर, तेजकुमार कश्यप आदि मौजूद रहे।

बच्चों को गुड टच व बैड टच की भी दी जानकारी
कार्यक्रम में टीम मेम्बर चाइल्ड लाइन राधिका धुर्वे ने बच्चों को गुड टच व बैड टच की जानकारी दी। महेश कुमार निर्मलकर ने कहा कि 1098 एक राष्ट्रीय आपातकालीन 24 घण्टे चलने वाली निःशुल्क फोन व आउटरीच सेवा है, उन बच्चों के लिए जिन्हें देखभाल व संरक्षण की जरूरत है। कोई भी बच्चा, वयस्क चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 पर फोन करके मदद प्राप्त कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें