त्योहारी सीजन:कोरोनाकाल में बरसेगा धन, आज से दीपावली तक खरीदारी के 8 शुभ मुहूर्त, अभी से बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सेग्मेंट में जीरो परसेंट ब्याज पर फाइनेंस की सुविधा, ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में भी अनेक ऑफर

कोरोना संकट के बीच इस बार दिवाली पर बाजार में बंपर कारोबार की उम्मीद है। व्यापारियों ने भी दुकानों में भरपूर स्टॉक रखा है। त्योहारी सीजन में विभिन्न सेग्मेंट में ग्राहकों को सुविधाएं दी जा रही है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सेग्मेंट में जीरो परसेंट ब्याज पर फाइनेंस की सुविधा दी जा रही है। वहीं ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में भी 5 हजार रुपए तक के कैश बैक व आसान किस्तोंं में फाइनेंस उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है । बुधवार से दिवाली तक खरीदारी के लिए 8 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। इसे देखते हुए खरीदारी के लिए अभी से बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। अलग-अलग सेक्टर में ग्राहकों की खरीदारी भी शुरु हो चुकी है। सबसे ज्यादा ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर, सराफा और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामानों की खरीदी में लोग रुचि ले रहे हैं। सराफा मार्केट में सोने-चांदी के बने जेवर की डिमांड हैं। खरीदी में ग्राहकों को अधिक खर्च न करना पड़े, इसलिए व्यापारियों ने एक्सचेंज की सुविधा रखी है। उम्मीद है कोरोनाकाल में दिवाली पर बेहतर व्यापार होगा।

जिले के किसानों के खाते में पहुंचा धान का बोनस
राज्य सरकार ने धान बोनस का पैसा किसानों के खाते में जमा करा दिया है। कबीरधाम जिले के 80 हजार किसानों के खाते में धान बोनस के 59.47 करोड़ रुपए डाले गए हैं। किसानों के पास पैसा पहुंचने से बाजार में ग्राहकी अच्छी रहेगी। किसान वर्ग ज्यादातर सोने- चांदी के गहने, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व ऑटोमोबाइल पर खर्च करेंगे। इससे विभिन्न सेक्टर में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

जानिए, त्योहारी सीजन में किस सेग्मेंट में कैसी तैयारी
सराफा मार्केट : आकर्षक डिजाइन की ज्वेलरी दिवाली में उपलब्ध कराए हैं। सराफा व्यापारी सुचित बोथरा बताते हैं कि वर्तमान में 22 कैरेट सोना 47 हजार रु. प्रति 10 ग्राम है। 23 कैरेट सोना 48 हजार, 24 कैरेट सोना 49 हजार रु. तोला है। चांदी 570 रु. प्रति 10 ग्राम है।

ऑटोमोबाइल : त्योहार को लेकर ऑटोमोबाइल शो-रुमों में अभी से टू-व्हीलर व फोर व्हीलर गाड़ियों की बुकिंग शुरु हो गई है। होंडा शोरुम संचालक अंकित अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि 4 दिन से गाड़ियों की बुकिंग शुरु है। 80 से अधिक बाइक की बुकिंग हुई है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स : आसान किस्तों में मिल रही फाइनेंस की सुविधा से बाजार ने पहले ही ग्राहकों को खींचना शुरु कर दिया है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स व्यापारी रत्नेश लूनिया बताते हैं कि दिवाली पर एलईडी, रेफ्रिजरेटर, वाशिंग मशीन समेत अन्य उपकरणों की डिमांड रहती है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदी पर ग्राहकों को जीरो परसेंट ब्याज पर फाइनेंस की सुविधा है।

4 नवंबर : इस दिन सूर्योदय काल से सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरू हो रहा है, जो अगले दिन तक रहेगा। साथ ही करवा चौथ पर्व भी रहेगा। चतुर्थी व बुधवार होने से इस दिन की शुभता बढ़ जाएगी। इस दिन रत्न, आभूषण व वस्त्र खरीदना लाभकारी रहेगा।

5 नवंबर : गुरुवार को पूर्णा तिथि और गजकेसरी योग में की गई खरीदारी समृद्धि देने वाली रहेगी। इस दिन प्रॉपर्टी और व्हीकल से लेकर हर तरह की खरीदी की जा सकती है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण की भी खरीदी कर सकते हैं।

6 नवंबर : इस दिन पुनर्वसु नक्षत्र होने से संपत्ति खरीदी और वाहन खरीदी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है। इस दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग होने से सभी प्रकार की खरीदारी व यात्रा करना शुभ होगा।

7 नवंबर : इस दिन शनि पुष्य योग बन रहा है। साथ ही पूरे दिन खरीदारी के लिए रवियोग बन रहा है। इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है।

8 नवंबर : कुमार योग, अश्लेषा नक्षत्र व अहोई अष्टमी। इस दिन खाने की चीजों के साथ ही औषधियों की खरीदारी और मांगलिक काम करना फलदायी रहेगा।

12 नवंबर : इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग रहेगा। इस दिन वाहन, भूमि, आभूषण व वस्त्र की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा।

14 नवंबर : दीपावली पर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरु हो जाएगा, जो रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन खरीदारी का विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा।

