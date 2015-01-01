पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई पहल:घोंघा गांव में होगा कोसा का उत्पादन 26 हजार से अधिक पौधे तैयार हो रहे

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • रेशम कृमि पालन से लोगों के लिए खुलेंगे रोजगार के नए रास्ते

बोड़ला ब्लॉक के ग्राम घोंघा में अब कोसा का उत्पादन होगा। गांव में 6 हेक्टेयर रकबे में 26,500 पौधे तैयार हो रहे हैं। अर्जुना प्रजाति के इन पौधों से रेशम कृमि पालन के जरिए रोजगार के नए रास्ते खुलेंगे। रेशम विभाग ने ग्राम घोंघा के 6 हेक्टेयर भूमि में 26,500 पौधे लगवाए हैं, जिसमें 60 पंजीकृत श्रमिकों को रोजगार मिला। साथ ही श्रमिकों को 3.79 लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया गया है ।
रेशम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मनरेगा योजना के सहायता से माह जून 2020 के दौरान अर्जुना पौधे लगाए गए, जिसका मुख्य उद्देश्य रेशम से कोसा उत्पादन के जरिए रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित करना है। जिला पंचायत सीईओ विजय दयाराम के बताते हैं कि जिले में रेशम कृमि पालन द्वारा रोजगार के नए साधन को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से मनरेगा से पौधरोपण का कार्य कराया गया है। आगामी 3 से 4 साल में अर्जुना पौधे तैयार हो जाएंगे, जिसमें टसर रेशम कीट से कोसा उत्पादन कराए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस कार्य में पौधारोपण के माध्यम से पर्यावरण संतुलन का प्रयास करते हुए आजीविका की गतिविधि को जोड़ने का लक्ष्य है। ताकि ग्रामीणों को भविष्य में कोसा उत्पादन के माध्यम से रोजगार और आमदनी के नए अवसर मिलेंगे।
कोसा से बने कपड़ों की बाजार में मांग ज्यादा: रेशम विभाग के केएल परस्ते बताते हैं कि कोसा उत्पादन से ग्रामीणों को जोड़ने यह कार्य कराया जा रहा है। आगामी कुछ तीन से चार साल में पौधे तैयार होते ही टसर रेशम के कीट पौधों में डाला जाएगा, जिनके लार्वा से कोसा का उत्पादन होगा। कोसे से बने कपड़ों की बाजार में बहुत मांग होती है। इस तरह कोसा उत्पादन से ग्रामीणों को आर्थिक लाभ मिलने लगेगा।

