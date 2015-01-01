पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:निर्माण में लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं: शर्मा

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
शहर में निर्माणाधीन ओवरहेड टंकी और सीसी रोड का शनिवार को नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष ऋषि शर्मा ने औचक निरीक्षण किया। ठेकेदार को निर्माण में लापरवाही व लेटलतीफी बर्दाश्त नहीं होने की बात कही। गुणवत्ता के साथ समय पर काम पूरा करने ठेकेदार को हिदायत दी गई।

शहर के शहीद कौशल यादव चौक से लेकर राजमहल चौक तक निर्माणाधीन सीसी रोड़, पाइप लाइन कार्य व ओवरहेड टंकी का नपाध्यक्ष ने निरीक्षण किया। निर्माणाधीन सीसी रोड की गुणवत्ता को ध्यान में रखकर और कार्य के दौरान दोनों तरफ बैरिकेड लगाने इंजीनियर को निर्देश दिया।

नपाध्यक्ष ने निर्माणाधीन ओवरहेड टंकी का निरीक्षण कर कार्यों के प्रगति की जानकारी ली। ठेकेदार से गुणवत्ता को लेकर सवाल-जवाब भी किया और कार्य की गुणवत्ता को लेकर कड़े निर्देश दिए। सहायक अभियंता एमएल कुर्रे ने बताया कि जल आवर्धन योजनांतर्गत 26 करोड़ 85 लाख रुपए से वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के साथ 4 स्थानों पर क्रमशः हाइटेक बस स्टैण्ड के पास 6.20 लाख लीटर, कलेक्टर कॉलोनी परिसर में 7.20 लाख लीटर, बुढ़ामहोदव मंदिर के पास 8.20 लाख लीटर और नगर पालिका के सामने 9.60 लाख लीटर क्षमता वाला ओवरहेड टंकी निर्माण किया जा रहा है। पेयजल के लिए 27.72 किमी लंबी पाइप लाइन समेत अन्य कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं।

