समस्या:बाजार में पार्किंग नहीं, दीवाली की खरीदारी करने लग रही भीड़, ट्रैफिक जाम में फंस रहे

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • दुकानदारों ने भी सड़क तक फैला रखा है सामान, जहां जगह मिल रही वहीं गाड़ी खड़ी कर रहे

दीपावली पर खरीदारी के लिए अगले 14 नवंबर तक शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके चलते खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। लेकिन बाजार में पार्किंग की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसके चलते लोग जहां जगह मिली, गाड़ी खड़ी कर चल देते हैं। पुलिस की वन-वे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सिरदर्द बन जाती है। दीवाली में ट्रैफिक जाम से जूझते लोगों को त्योहार की खरीदारी करने पड़ रही है। किसी भी मार्केट में पार्किंग नहीं है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने इसे लेकर तैयारी नहीं की। स्थिति यह है कि नवीन बाजार में गुरु तेग बहादुर चौक से लगी दुकानों के सामने गाड़ियों की बेतरतीब पार्किंग की जा रही है। इससे परेशानी बढ़ गई है। गांधी मैदान और पुराना मंडी परिसर में पार्किंग की जगह है, लेकिन पुलिस ने कहीं भी पार्किंग के बोर्ड नहीं लगाए हैं। इससे लोग गाड़ियां लेकर बाजार में घुस रहे हैं। न्यू मार्केट में गाड़ियों की आवाजाही से ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति बन रही है।

35 लाख से बने फुटपाथ पर गाड़ी खड़ी कर रहे
त्योहार में ट्रैफिक पुलिस की चौकसी का अंदाजा वीर स्तंभ चौक से लगे इंदिरा कॉॅम्प्लेक्स को देखकर भी लगाया जा सकता है। कॉॅम्प्लेक्स के सामने लोगों की सुविधा के लिए 35 लाख रुपए खर्च कर फुटपाथ बनाए हैं, लेकिन उस पर मोटर साइकिल की पार्किंग हाे रही है, जबकि राहगीर सड़कों पर चल रहे हैं। चौक पर पुलिस तैनात तो है, लेकिन कुछ कहती नहीं। नतीजा चौक पर गाड़ी खड़ी की जा रही है। सड़क पर दुकानें लगाई जा रही।

धनतेरस से दीपावली तक भरेगा बाजार
12 नवंबर को धनतेरस है, उसके बाद दीवाली तक 3 दिन बाजार भरेगा। खरीदारी के लिए लोग पहुंचेंगे। इस दौरान सराफा लाइन, न्यू मार्केट लाइन और नवीन बाजार में भीड़ ज्यादा रहेगी। इस दौरान आसपास पार्किंग बनाना जरूरी है। ताकि लोगों को जाम की समस्या से जूझना न पड़े। समस्या से निपटने अब तक कोई प्लानिंग नहीं है।

आज से दीवाली तक खरीदारी के लिए 7 शुभ मुहूर्त

  • 7 नवंबर : इस दिन शनि पुष्य योग बन रहा है। साथ ही पूरे दिन खरीदारी के लिए रवियोग बन रहा है। इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है।
  • 8 नवंबर : कुमार योग, अश्लेषा नक्षत्र व अहोई अष्टमी। खाने की चीजों के साथ ही औषधियों की खरीदारी और मांगलिक काम करना फलदायी रहेगा।
  • 11 नवंबर : इस दिन उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र होने से वृद्धि देने वाला वर्धमान योग बनेगा। इसके साथ ही चंद्र- मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग भी बन रहा है।
  • 12 नवंबर : इस दिन धनतेरस पर्व रहेगा। खरीदारी के लिए इसे अबूझ मुहूर्त भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग रहेगा।
  • 14 नवंबर : दीवाली पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरु हो जाएगा, जो रात करीब 8 बजे तक रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन खरीदारी का विशेष मुहूर्त रहेगा।
