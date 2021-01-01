पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फरवरी में पीएससी व टीईटी परीक्षा:पीजी कॉलेज में अब ऑफलाइन परीक्षा की तैयारी

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • पीजी कॉलेज समेत स्कूलों को बनाएंगे परीक्षा केंद्र, सीट की मांगी जानकारी

कोरोना के कारण इस वर्ष कॉलेज में ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ परीक्षा भी नहीं हुई है। लेकिन अब कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने के बाद परीक्षा का दौर जल्द ही शुरू होगा। इसकी शुरुआत फरवरी से होगी। इसे लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार अगले माह फरवरी में सीजीपीएससी की राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा का प्रारंभिक परीक्षा व व्यापमं के शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा(सीजीटीईटी) होना है। इस संबंध में व्यापमं ने पीजी कॉलेज से सीट के बारे में जानकारी मांगी है। इन दोनों परीक्षा में लगभग एक हजार से अधिक अभ्यर्थी शामिल होंगे। जिले में सबसे बड़ा परीक्षा केन्द्र पीजी कॉलेज है, जहां एक ही पाली में करीब 400 से अधिक अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकते हैं। लेकिन वर्तमान में कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंस के पास परीक्षा आयोजन की तैयारी है। इसे देखते हुए शहर के अन्य बड़े स्कूल जैसे नवीन हायर सेकंडरी, स्वामी करपात्री जी स्कूल, कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल से भी सीट के संबंध में जानकारी ली जा रही है। स्कूलों में बच्चों से ले रहे असाइनमेंट: कॉलेज के साथ ही अब स्कूलों में भी बच्चे पहुंच रहे हैं। क्योंकि बोर्ड परीक्षा के बच्चों को हर माह माशिमं द्वारा असाइनमेंट दिया जा रहा है, जिसे अपने स्कूल में जमा करना है। इसी प्रकार कई स्कूलों द्वारा कक्षा 9वीं व 11वीं के बच्चों को भी असाइनमेंट दिया जा रहा है। जिले के सबसे बड़े स्कूल व माशिमं के समन्वय केन्द्र स्वामी करपात्री स्कूल में बच्चों को असाइनमेंट दिया गया है। यहां के प्राचार्य डीएस जोशी ने बताया कि बाेर्ड के बच्चों के साथ-साथ कक्षा 9वीं व 11वी के बच्चों को भी असाइनमेंट दे रहे हैं।

पीजी कॉलेज में 16 फरवरी से इग्नू विवि की परीक्षा
इधर पीजी कॉलेज में इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन विवि (इग्नू) की वार्षिक 16 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। इस विवि का एकमात्र परीक्षा केन्द्र पीजी कॉलेज को बनाया गया है। कॉलेज से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार इस वर्ष विवि के विभिन्न यूजी, पीजी, डिप्लोमा व पीजी डिप्लोमा की परीक्षा में लगभग 100 विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। अामतौर पर परीक्षा कॉलेज के ग्रंथालय में ही आयोजित किया जाता रहा है। यह परीक्षा दो पाली में होती है। कॉलेज या इग्नू की वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं।

