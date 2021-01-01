पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:दस रुपए में बिक रहा डेढ़ किलो टमाटर फिर भी मुनाफा कमा रहे जिले के किसान

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1521 हेक्टेयर में होती है खेती, उत्पादन 27 हजार 378 एमटी, पड़ोसी जिले से यहां बेहतर स्थिति

इस वर्ष जिले में टमाटर का बंपर उत्पादन हुआ है। पड़ोसी जिले दुर्ग के धमधा व बेमेतरा के बेरला क्षेत्र में थोक रेट में एक रुपए प्रति किलो तक दाम पहुंच गया है। कम रेट होने से वहां के किसानों को नुकसान हो रहा है, लेकिन जिले के किसानों को टमाटर की खेती में ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं है। क्योंकि जिले का टमाटर इंटर स्टेट मार्केट में खप रहा है। उद्यानिकी विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार जिले में इस वर्ष 1521 हेक्टेयर में टमाटर की फसल ली गई है। इसका उत्पादन का लक्ष्य करीब 27 हजार 378 एमटी है। इसमें से करीब 25 हजार एमटी टमाटर की खपत इंटर स्टेट मार्केट में हो जाती है। यही कारण हैं कि जिले के किसानों को धमधा-बेरला जैसे उद्यानिकी किसानों की तुलना में ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं है। कृषि विभाग से सम्मानित किसान शिव कुमार ने बताया कि आमतौर पर किसानों को थोक में न्यूनतम 150 रुपए प्रति कैरेट की दर से टमाटर बेचने पर मुनाफा होता है। लेकिन उत्पादन बढ़ने के कारण अब 100 रुपए प्रति कैरेट तक बेचा जा रहा है। इस कारण नुकसान तो है, लेकिन एक रुपए किलो की अपेक्षा जिले में 5 से 7 रुपए प्रति किलो तक बेचे जाने से ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हो रहा।

उद्यानिकी की फसलों को लेकर किसानों में रुचि बढ़ी
जिले में उद्यानिकी की फसलों को लेकर किसानों में रुचि बढ़ी है। क्योंकि इस फसल में नकद में राशि मिल जाती है। रुपए के लिए ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं होती। वहीं टमाटर की खेती कई बड़े किसान भी कर रहे हैं। उनके खेत से हजारों क्विंटल में टमाटर का उत्पादन हो रहा। ऐसे में बड़े किसानों का नेटवर्क भी तगड़ा होता है। बड़े किसान सीधे देश के कई शहरों में अपना टमाटर बेचते हैं। बकायदा दूसरे राज्य से व्यापारी उनके खेत तक आते है। वहीं छोटे किसान अपना फसल बेचने लोकल मार्केट के ऊपर निर्भर हैं। जिले में ही करीब 5 प्रतिशत तक का फसल खप जाता है। इसके साथ ही टमाटर को राज्य के अन्य जिले जैसे मुंगेली, बिलासपुर, रायपुर, राजनांदगांव व एमपी के मंडला, बालाघाट में बेचते हैं। जिले के बड़े कस्बों जैसे पोंड़ी, पांडातराई, पंडरिया, पिपरिया, सहसपुर लोहारा, बोड़ला, कुंडा समेत अन्य गांव के साप्ताहिक बाजार में बेचते हैं।

जिले में फूड पार्क और प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट की कमी
किसानों को फसल की अच्छी कीमत दिलाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार और जिला प्रशासन ने कई कदम उठाने का दावा किया जाता है। टमाटर के लिए प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट की जिले में जरूरत है। लेकिन जिले में यह सुविधा नहीं है। उद्योग विभाग शासन के निर्देश के 1 साल बाद भी एक भी फूड पार्क की स्थापना नहीं कर सका। प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट की कमी से किसान टमाटर कम रेट में बेचते हैं।

रकबा बढ़ने के साथ ही उत्पादन में भी इजाफा
उद्यानिकी विभाग के सहायक संचालक आरएन पांडेय ने बताया कि जिले में लगातार उद्यानिकी के प्रति किसानों में रुचि बढ़ रहा है। इस कारण रकबा बढ़ने के साथ उत्पादन भी बढ़ा है। इस वर्ष टमाटर का उत्पादन अच्छा हुआ है। दूसरे जिले के तुलना में हमारे जिले के किसानों को ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हो रहा है। टमाटर का रेट कम है, फिर भी हमारे जिले के किसानों को नुकसान नहीं है।

देर से खेती करने वाले किसानों को नुकसान तय
सहसपुर लोहारा के प्रगतिशील किसान रूपेन्द्र जायसवाल ने बताया कि जिन किसानों ने यह फसल पहले लगाई है उनका उत्पादन आने के साथ ही मुनाफा भी मिला गया है। वहीं देर से खेती करने वाले किसानों को नुकसान होना तय है। जिले में उद्यानिकी फसल का रकबा बढ़ते जा रहा है। इस वर्ष मौसम के कारण टमाटर का फसल एक साथ तैयार हुआ है। इसके चलते उत्पादन ज्यादा दिख रहा। ऐसे स्थिति में किसान अपने फसल को बेचने दूसरे शहर के मार्केट के ऊपर निर्भर है।

