संक्रमित कम हुए तो मौत बढ़ गई:पंचायत सचिव की कोरोना से मौत, परिवार के सभी संक्रमित, मृतक के भतीजे ने दी मुखाग्नि

कवर्धा/सहसपुर लोहारा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स.लोहारा ब्लॉक में 3 तो जिले में 39 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में कमी आई है, लेकिन लगातार मौत के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इस पूरे कोरोनाकाल के दौरान अब तक 39 लाेगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसमें बुधवार को सहसपुर लोहारा में एक 49 वर्षीय पंचायत सचिव की मौत हुई है। बुधवार की रात में इस व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है। मृतक के घर वाले सभी कोरोना संक्रमित है। ऐसे में मृतक के भतीजे ने मुखाग्नि दी है। बीते तीन दिन से इस परिवार के सभी सदस्यों में कोरोना का लक्षण था। बुधवार को जांच किया गया तो, सभी संक्रमित मिले। वहीं 49 वर्षीय सचिव को ग्राम महराजपुर स्थित कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती किया गया था स्थिति बिगड़ने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल रेफर किए जहां इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया। ब्लॉक मंे अब तक तीन कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हाे चुकी है। बुधवार को ब्लॉक में 189 लोगों का जांच किए जिसमें 9 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इनमें ग्राम गेंदपुर के तीन, सहसपुर लोहारा के वार्ड 11 से एक ही परिवार के 5 लोग और एक हेल्थ कर्मी शामिल हैं।

कबीरधाम जिले को मिले 2 डॉक्टर, पंडरिया व बोड़ला में पदस्थ
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 196 नव नियुक्त चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के पदस्थापना आदेश 27 अक्टूबर को जारी कर दिए हैं। इन एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों में कबीरधाम जिले को केवल दो ही डॉक्टर मिले है। उसमें में एक डॉ.अर्सी फातिमा को पंडरिया व एक डॉ.निशांत रामटेके को बोड़ला सरकारी अस्पताल में पदस्थ किया गया है। कम संख्या में डॉक्टर मिलने के कारण जिले के लोगों को सरकारी अस्पतालों में सुविधा भी कम मिलेगी। इसकी वजह से लोगों को परेशानी होगी।

सेंटर में 264 बेड खाली
बुधवार को कोरोना संक्रमित 47 मरीज ही मिले थे। वहीं ज्यादातर मरीज घर में रहकर ठीक हो रहे है। स्थिति ऐसी हैं कि ग्राम महराजपुर स्थित जिला कोविड सेंटर में 324 बेड की सुविधा है। वर्तमान में यहां 264 बेड खाली है। फिलहाल 60 मरीज को भर्ती किया है। अब जिले में केवल एेसे कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को जिला कोविड सेंटर व जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती लिया जा रहा, जो अन्य बीमारी से ग्रसित है। गुरुवार को यहां 5 कोरोना संक्रमित को भर्ती किया गया है।

कबीरधाम में यह स्थिति

  • 3782 संक्रमित मिल चुके
  • 3290 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ
  • 39 मरीजों की मौत
  • 453 एक्टिव केस

इधर बेमेतरा जिले में 61 नए काेरोना संक्रमित मिले
बेमेतरा| इधर बेमेतरा जिले में भी कोरोना काल के दौरान अब तक 28 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं गुरुवार को इस जिले में कुल 61 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। इनमें 42 पुरुष व 19 महिला शामिल है। एक कोरोना संक्रमित सीआरपीएफ के कैंप में मिला है। इन लोगों को जिला कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती किए जाने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिले में अब तक 2503 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है, जिनमें 1980 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके है। वर्तमान में 495 कोरोना संक्रमित एक्टिव है। इनका इलाज जारी है।

