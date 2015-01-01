पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गांव में छिपा था लड़कियों के अपहरण मामले का मुख्य आरोपी राजेश, गिरफ्तार

कवर्धा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चचेरे भाई की मदद से वारदात को दिया अंजाम, रिमांड पर भेजा गया जेल

रेंगाखार जंगल थाना क्षेत्र में दो नाबालिग लड़कियों के अपहरण मामले के पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी राजेश परते को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी गांव में ही अपने एक रिश्तेदार के यहां छिपा था। मुखबिर की सूचना पर पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ से पता चला है कि आरोपी राजेश ने अपने चचेरे भाई राजेन्द्र की मदद से वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने दोनों भाइयों को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेशी के बाद ज्यूडिशियल रिमांड में जेल भेज दिया है। मामले की विवेचना अभी जारी है। अगवा के बाद आरोपियों ने लड़कियों को सूपखार में मध्यप्रदेश से आए जिन दो शख्स को सौंपा था उनका अभी तक सुराग नहीं मिल पाया है। आरोपियों के कॉल डिटेल से भी अज्ञात शख्स के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। रेंगाखार टीआई राकेश लकड़ा का कहना है कि मामले की विवेचना चल रही है। मुख्य आरोपी पकड़ा जा चुका है। मामले की कड़ियां जोड़ने बयान दर्ज किया जा रहा है।

लड़कियों की पिटाई का आरोप, जांच शुरु नहीं
पीड़ित लड़कियों ने रेंगाखार पुलिस पर बयान बदलने के लिए बेल्ट से पिटाई करने का आरोप लगाया है। 10 नवंबर की शाम मामले की लिखित शिकायत एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा से की गई। इस पर जांच की जिम्मेदारी एएसपी अनिल सोनी को सौंपा गया था। दस दिन बाद भी मामले की जांच शुरु नहीं हुई है। एएसपी अनिल सोनी का कहना है कि फिलहाल विभागीय कार्यों की व्यस्तता होने की वजह से जांच शुरु नहीं कर पाए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें