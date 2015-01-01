पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया पेंच:बयान बदलवाने रेंगाखार पुलिस पर लड़कियों की बेल्ट से पिटाई करने का आरोप, एसपी से शिकायत

कवर्धा2 दिन पहले
  • रेंगाखार जंगल थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा मारपीट की जांच करेंगे एएसपी अनिल सोनी, एसपी ने सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

रेंगाखार जंगल थाना क्षेत्र में दो नाबालिग लड़कियों के अपहरण मामले में अब नया पेंच आ गया है । पीड़ित परिजन ने खुद सामने आकर बयान दिया है कि लड़कियों को अगवा कर आरोपी राजेश परते ने मध्यप्रदेश के दो तस्करों के हाथों बेचकर भाग गया था । आरोप है कि एफआईआर के बाद रेंगाखार थाने की महिला पुलिसकर्मी ने बयान बदलने के लिए पीड़ित लड़कियों की बेल्ट से पिटाई की है । परिजन दोनों लड़कियों को साथ लेकर मंगलवार शाम को पुलिस अधीक्षक ऑफिस पहुंचे थे । यहां उन्होंने एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा को पूरे घटनाक्रम के बारे में बताया । बताया कि आरोपी राजेश ने लैंगिक शोषण के लिए अपहरण कर मानव तस्करी करते हुए एमपी से आए दो आरोपियों को सौंप दिया था । रेंगाखार पुलिस पर बयान बदलवाने के लिए पीड़ित लड़कियों को धमकाने और बेल्ट से उनकी पिटाई करने की भी लिखित शिकायत की गई है। एसपी सिन्हा ने पीड़ित लड़कियों की पिटाई मामले की जांच एएसपी अनिल कुमार सोनी को सौंपा है। एसपी ने आश्वस्त किया है कि जांच में दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी ।

वारदात के एक महीने बाद भी नहीं पकड़े गए आरोपी
पीड़ित परिजन की शिकायत से रेंगाखार जंगल पुलिस की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। वहीं आरोपियों को पकड़ने की चुनौती भी सामने है। वारदात को एक महीने बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन मामले के आरोपी पकड़े नहीं गए हैं । आरोपी राजेश फरार है। वहीं मध्यप्रदेश से आए दो अन्य आरोपी, जो लड़कियों को अपने साथ ले गए थे, पुलिस उनका सुराग तक नहीं लगा पाई है। आरोपी राजेश की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही तस्करों के नाम व चेहरे सामने आ पाएंगे।

बयान नहीं बदलने पर खिलाफ में मामला बनाने धमकाया
रेंगाखार पुलिस ने जांच के लिए पीड़ित लड़कियों को बुलाया था। परिजन भी उसके साथ थाने गए थे। थाने पहुंचने पर वहां उपस्थित महिला पुलिसकर्मी सुनीता ने लड़कियों से पूछताछ की। कहने लगी कि बयान को बदलो और राजेश क्या तुम्हारा बाप लगता है, जो उसके साथ गए थे। लड़कियों ने जब कहा कि हमारे साथ जो हुआ, वही बता रहे हैं। तब उक्त महिला पुलिसकर्मी और दो आरक्षक ने लड़कियों को थाने में ही रोक लिया और दोनों की बेल्ट से पिटाई की। लड़कियों के पीठ व पैर पर 5- 6 बेल्ट मारे, जिससे दोनों डरकर रोने लगीं। पीड़ित लड़कियों को थाने में सुबह 11 से रात 10 बजे तक रोककर रखे थे और बयान बदलो, नहीं तो तुम्हारे खिलाफ मामला बना देंगे कहकर पिटाई किए। रात में छोड़ने के बाद पुनः थाने बुला रहे हैं, जिससे लड़कियां डरी हुईं हैं। गवाह को भी बेल्ट से पिटाई कर बयान बदलने धमका रहे हैं। (जैसा कि पीड़ित परिजन ने एसपी को बताया)

जिम्मेदारों के बोल : एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा का कहना है कि मामले की जानकारी मिली है। मंगलवार शाम को परिजन से मुलाकात हुई। मारपीट की शिकायत के मामले में एएसपी अनिल कुमार सोनी को जांच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधितों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं रेंगाखार जंगल थाना के टीआई राकेश लकड़ा का कहना है कि जांच के दौरान मारपीट की घटना नहीं हुई है। आरोप गलत है। हम अपने स्तर पर जांच कर रहे हैं।

चंगुल से भागीं, सरपंच ने घरवालों को दी सूचना
घटना 22 सितंबर रात करीब 11 बजे की है। रेंगाखार थाना क्षेत्र की दो नाबालिग लड़कियों काे उसी के गांव का आरोपी युवक राजेश फुसलाकर दोनों को सूपखार ले गया था। वहां पर मध्यप्रदेश से मोटर साइकिल पर आए दो अज्ञात युवक खड़े थे, जिन्हें लड़कियों को सौंपकर आरोपी राजेश वापस चला गया था। एमपी से आए दो अज्ञात आरोपी लड़कियों को अगवा कर समनापुर (मप्र) ले गए थे, जहां दोनों को एक कमरे में बंद करके रखा था। इस दौरान लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़ की कोशिश की गई। किसी तरह दोनों लड़कियां आरोपियों के चंगुल से भागीं और पैदल चलकर मालूमझोला (मप्र) पहुंचीं। वहां एक शिक्षक ने दोनों लड़कियों की मदद की और अपने घर में पनाह दिया। वहां से फिर दोनों लड़कियां पैदल मंडई पहुंचीं, जहां एक दुकानदार ने उन्हें नाश्ता कराया। फिर गांव के सरपंच ने लड़कियों से पूछताछ कर उनके घरवालों को खबर की थी। इस तरह दोनों लड़कियां अपने घर पहुंच पाईं थीं।

