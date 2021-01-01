पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आप रहें अलर्ट:बदला ट्रेंड, ऑनलाइन ठगी के तुरंत बाद ही आरोपी निकाल लेते हैं पैसा, इसलिए वापस नहीं होती रकम

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोनाकाल की वजह से बीते 10 माह से साइबर अपराध की जांच अधूरी, अब कार्रवाई के लिए बनी टीम

कबीरधाम जिले में साइबर ठगी के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। पूर्व में ठगी होने के करीब 48 से 72 घंटे के भीतर शिकायत करने पर पीड़ित को रुपए वापस मिल जाया करता था। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। क्योंकि ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वालों ने अपना ट्रेंड बदल लिया। अब ठगी के तुरंत बाद आरोपी अपने बैंक अकाउंट या मोबाइल एप से रुपए निकाल लेते हैं। कई तो दूसरे एप में रुपए को ट्रांसफर कर देते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में पुलिस बैंक के माध्यम से आरोपी के अकाउंट को लॉक भी नहीं करा पाती। वहीं अब भी जिले में बीते 10 माह से एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बावजूद जांच शुरू नहीं की जा सकी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक ठग आमतौर पर फर्जी पुलिस या फौजी बनकर भी गाड़ी बेचने व इनाम जीतने की जानकारी देकर ठगी कर रहे हैं। इस तरह की शिकायतें भी विभाग को मिली है। साइबर सेल से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार ठगी का गिरोह दूसरे प्रदेश में होता है। कोरोना के कारण जांच का काम प्रभावित हुआ। लेकिन अब जिला पुलिस ने संबंधित थाना प्रभारियों की विशेष टीम बनाकर आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।

लिंक अोपन करने के बाद दूसरे प्रदेश की फर्जी पुलिस दे रही धमकी: ठगी को लेकर आरोपी कई तरह के हथकंडे अपना रहे हैं। मंगलवार को ही एक ऐसा ही मामला साइबर सेल में पहुंचा। पीड़ित के अनुसार उत्तरप्रदेश से किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति का फोन आया। वह खुद को थाना प्रभारी बता रहा था। लेकिन पीड़ित के बारे में उसे सभी जानकारी थी। पीड़ित को धमका रहा था कि आपके खिलाफ यूपी के एक थाने में शिकायत हुई है। वारंट जारी होने वाला है व रुपए की मांग की गई। जांच में पता चला की पीड़ित ने एक पोर्टल के लिंक में इनाम जीतने के चक्कर में सभी जानकारी दे दी।

ऑनलाइन गाड़ी बेचने हुई ठगी: इंटरनेट में कई तरह के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल हैं, जिसमें विभिन्न प्रकार के सामान की खरीदी-बिक्री होती है। लेकिन इस खरीदी-बिक्री पोर्टल से भी ठगी होती है। ऐसा ही एक मामला पोंड़ी चौकी क्षेत्र का है। जनवरी माह में पीड़ित ने ऑनलाइन पोर्टल में कार देखी, जिसे बेचने योग्य बताया। पीड़ित ने संबंधित व्यक्ति से फोन कर जानकारी मांगी। इसके बाद आरोपी ने राजस्थान से छत्तीसगढ़ वाहन भेजने के एवज में करीब 11 हजार रुपए ठग लिए। पीड़ित इसे लेकर करीब हफ्तेभर बाद पुलिस के पास गया। लेकिन देर होने के कारण रुपए वापस नहीं हो पाया।

जहां से कॉल करते हैं वहां खाता नहीं रखते
आरोपियों के बैंक अकाउंट भी दूसरे प्रदेश के ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले आरोपी बेहद शातिर होते हैं। जहां से वे फोन करते हैं, उस राज्य के किसी भी बैंक में रुपए डलवाने अकाउंट नहीं रखते। आमतौर पर बैंक अकाउंट असम, बंगाल, मेघालय व जम्मू-कश्मीर के होते हैं। इस कारण पुलिस को आरोपी का सही लोकेशन नहीं मिल पाता। पूर्व में ऑनलाइन ठगी का ज्यादातर गिरोह बिहार व झारखंड राज्य का होता था। लेकिन अब आरोपियों का गिरोह राजस्थान के अलवर जिले से निकल रहा है।

इस तरह ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले बढ़ रहे
लॉकडाउन के बाद ऑनलाइन डिमांड बढ़ी: लॉकडाउन के चलते अधिकतर लोग घर पर ही रहना पसंद कर रहे थे। अब इसके बाद भी टीवी-मोबाइल रिचार्ज, बैंक संबंधित कार्य, बिल भुगतान जैसी जरूरी चीजों के अलावा अन्य कार्यों के लिए भी इंटरनेट की मदद ले रहे हैं। लोगों का ट्रैफिक बढ़ा है, जिसका फायदा ठग उठा रहे हैं।

शिक्षित लोग फंस रहे:ऑनलाइन ठगी के शिकार शिक्षित लोग ज्यादा हो रहे हैं। खासकर एेसे लोग, जो ऑनलाइन भुगतान, क्रेडिट कार्ड या विभिन्न ऑनलाइन सर्विस का उपयोग करते हैं। ठगी करने वाले शातिर होते हैं। यही वजह है कि जब तक ठग पर लोगों को शक होता है, तब तक उनका बैंक एकाउंट खाली हो चुका होता है।

इस तरह ऑनलाइन ठगी से बचा जा सकता है

  • ऑनलाइन लिंक से बचना चाहिए।
  • ई-मेल में आए किसी भी अंजान मेल को नहीं खोलना चाहिए। {अपने सभी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट व मोबाइल एप के सुरक्षा वाले ऑप्शन को लॉक रखना चाहिए।
  • किसी भी अंजान पोर्टल में अपनी जानकारी अपलोड नहीं करना चाहिए।
  • कोई भी अंजान व्यक्ति फोन पर रुपए की मांग करे तो तुरंत अपने संबंधित थाना या कवर्धा के कोतवाली थाना के बाजू में स्थित साइबर सेल में शिकायत करें।

ऑनलाइन ठगी को लेकर जागरूकता जरूरी- एसपी
एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन ठगी को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक होना जरुरी है। जब भी कोई व्यक्ति कॉल करे व बैंक संबंधित जानकारी मांगे तो नहीं देना चाहिए। ऑनलाइन लिंक से भी बचें। जिले में लोगों को जागरूक करने विशेष टीम का गठन किया जा रहा है। करीब 100 से अधिक सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप बनाया जाएगा। इसमें लोगों को जोड़कर साइबर ठगी के संबंध में जानकारी देंगे। वर्तमान में विशेष टीम का गठन किया है। पुराने मामले को लेकर जांच टीम दूसरे प्रदेश जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser