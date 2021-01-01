पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

3 गांवों में सिंचाई सुविधा बढ़ी:सिंचाई के लिए नाले में चेकडेम बनाकर पानी को सहेजा

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • बहाव क्षेत्र में आने वाले गांव माराडबरा, बहनाखोदरा और खिलारी के किसानों को मिल रहा पर्याप्त पानी

नरवा अभियान के तहत अंचल के गांवों में सिंचाई सुविधा बढ़ाने कवायद की जा रही है । इसी कड़ी में बोड़ला ब्लॉक के ग्राम पंचायत शिवनीकला, बहनाखोदरा और शीतलपानी में प्रवाहित लोटिया डबरी नाले की मरम्मत की जा रही है। इससे किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त पानी मिलने लगा है। कुल 10.82 किमी लंबे इस नाले के बहाव क्षेत्र में 6.72 किमी वन क्षेत्र और 4.1 किमी राजस्व क्षेत्र आता है। माराडबरा, खिलारी जैसे गांव में पंप की मदद से किसान नरवा का पानी खेतों में सिंचाई के लिए उपयोग कर रहे हैं। दुर्गम स्थल जंगलों के बीच इन गांव में मुख्यतया विशेष पिछड़ी जनजाति बैगा आदिवासी समुदाय के लोग निवास करते हैं। नाले के सिंचित क्षेत्र में वृद्धि होने से यहां के कुएं का जलस्तर और ऊपर हो गया है। नाले के बहाव क्षेत्र में पानी रोकने के उद्देश्य से मनरेगा से ब्रश वुड चेक, लूज बोल्डर चेकडेम, पर्कोलेशन टैंक, गेबियन स्ट्रक्चर, निजी डबरी, रिचार्ज पीट, कुआं निर्माण जैसे 97 कार्यों के लिए 1.71 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति मिली है। इनमें से बहुत से स्थानों पर विभिन्न प्रकार के 68 कार्य पूर्ण हो चुके हैं। शेष 21 कार्य प्रगति पर है। बहुत से छोटे- छोटे संरचना बनाने का फायदा हुआ।

नाले की मरम्मत से क्षेत्र में कुल सिंचाई रकबा बढ़ा
लोटिया डबरी नाला का जीर्णोद्धार विस्तृत कार्य योजना के अनुरूप किया गया है। नाले के प्रारंभिक बहाव क्षेत्र से लेकर अंतिम क्षेत्र तक तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ स्थानीय स्तर पर जरूरत के अनुरूप कार्य कराए हैं। नाले में पानी रुकने से रबी फसल के लिए सिंचाई की सुविधा 36.60 हेक्टेयर से बढ़कर 58.60 हेक्टेयर हो चुकी है। इसी तरह खरीफ फसलों में सिंचाई का क्षेत्र 140 हेक्टेयर से बढकर 154.99 हेक्टेयर हो गया है। तीनों गांव के किसानों को सीधे तौर पर लाभ मिल रहा है।

भू-जल स्तर 7 फीसदी तक बढ़ा, मार्च तक रहेगा पानी
लोटिया डबरी नाला से शिवनीकला, बहनाखोदरा और शीतलपानी गांव के लोगों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिलने लगा है। नाले में पानी बहुतायत से रुका हुआ है, जो फरवरी और मार्च तक उपलब्ध रहेगा। इससे भू-जल स्तर में 6 से 7 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है। जिला पंचायत सीईओ विजय दयाराम के ने बताया कि नरवा विकास से ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था जुड़ी हुई है, क्योंकि किसानी कार्य के लिए पानी सहजता से उपलब्ध हो रहा है। मार्च तक सिंचाई के लिए पानी भरा रहेगा।

