जांच जारी:मोबाइल टावर के डंप डाटा से 200 नंबर खंगाले, 40 संदिग्धों से पूछताछ, दुष्कर्मियों का कोई सुराग नहीं

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसरों के बंगलों में तैनात रहते हैं जवान इसलिए कम कर दिए गए रात्रि गश्त के प्वाइंट

शहर में 14 साल की आदिवासी लड़की से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की वारदात को 48 घंटे बीत चुके हैं। लेकिन मामले में पुलिस के हाथ अब तक खाली हैं। आरोपियों का कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। अब पुलिस वैज्ञानिक तरीके से आरोपियों का सुराग जुटाने की कोशिशों में लगी है। मोबाइल टॉवर के करीब 25 हजार डंप डाटा लिया गया है, जो वारदात के समय पीजी कॉलेज रोड से लेकर घटनास्थल तक क्षेत्र में एक्टिव था। टॉवर डंप से मिले डाटा में से 200 संदिग्ध नंबरों की जांच की जा रही है। वहीं पिछले दो दिन से 40 संदिग्धों को उठाकर थाने में उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। पीड़ित लड़की से शिनाख्त भी कराई गई, लेकिन दुष्कर्मियों का पता नहीं चल पा रहा है। मंगलवार को पुलिस ने स्कैच आर्टिस्ट की मदद से लड़की के बताए हुलिया के मुताबिक आरोपियों का स्कैच बनवाया। स्कैच से मिलते- जुलते हुलिया वाले लोगों को थाने लाकर शिनाख्त कराई गई, लेकिन कुछ हासिल नहीं हुआ। पुलिस अधीक्षक शलभ कुमार सिन्हा का कहना है कि मामले की हर एंगल से जांच की जा रही है।

रात को थाने पहुंचे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मामले में हुई कार्रवाई की ली जानकारी
आदिवासी लड़की से दुष्कर्म की घटना को लेकर विभिन्न संगठनों में नाराजगी है। भाजपा शहर मंडल के कार्यकर्ता सोमवार रात को कोतवाली थाने पहुंचे। थाने में टीआई मुकेश यादव से अब तक हुई कार्रवाई की जानकारी ली। साथ ही आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार करने मांग की, ताकि पीड़िता को न्याय मिल सके। इस दौरान भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल सिंह, जिला उपाध्यक्ष विदेशी राम धुर्वे, मंडल अध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश चंद्रवंशी, युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष कैलाश चंद्रवंशी समेत अन्य मौजूद थे। वहीं सांसद संतोष पांडेय ने घटना को लेकर पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान लगाया है। इस मामले में एसपी से चर्चा भी की है।

चेतावनी: 48 घंटे के भीतर यदि आरोपी पकड़े नहीं गए तो थाने का करेंगे घेराव
इधर, घटना को लेकर आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है। अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद ने मंगलवार को एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा से मुलाकात की। घटना को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपकर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने मांग की गई। साथ ही 48 घंटे के भीतर आरोपियों के नहीं पकड़े जाने पर कोतवाली थाने का घेराव करने चेतावनी दी है। अभाविप ने शहर में लचर कानून व्यवस्था के कारण आए दिन हो रही घटनाओं को लेकर चिंता जताई। बताया कि शहर में पुलिसिंग व्यवस्था पटरी से उतर चुकी है, जिसके कारण यह घटना हुई। ज्ञापन देने वालों में अभाविप के संस्कार दुबे, हेमराज चंद्राकर, प्रवीण वर्मा, दीपेश जोशी, कमलेश, ललित, हेमंत, सुनील आदि थे।

चौराहों के 9 में से 3 कैमरे बंद, बाकी में लापरवाही की धूल
शहर के चौक- तिराहों में लगे जिन 9 सीसी कैमरे से पुलिस निगरानी कर रही है, उसमें से 3 कैमरे महीनों से बंद हैं। वीर स्तंभ चौक में लगे 5 कैमरे में से 1 कैमरा बंद व 3 में लापरवाही की धूल जमी है। मिनीमाता चौक पर 4 में से 1 सीसी कैमरा बंद है। स्थिति यह है कि घटनास्थल के पास सर्किट हाउस में लगे दोनों कैमरे भी बंद पड़े हैं। इसे ठीक कराने के लिए जिम्मेदारों ने सुध ही नहीं ली।

15 जगहों पर लगती थी गश्त ड्यूटी, अब कम कर दिए
दुष्कर्म की घटना से पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। इधर कोतवाली थाने के 4-5 स्टाफ रात्रि में अफसरों के बंगलों में तैनात रहते हैं। वहां स्टाफ कटौती की जगह रात्रि गश्त के प्वाइंट कम कर दिए हैं। पूर्व में शहर के 15 चिह्नांकित स्थानों पर नाइट गश्त में लगती थी। अब राजमहल चौक, आंबेडकर चौक, करपात्री चौक समेत कुछेक अन्य स्थानों पर रात्रि गश्त नहीं हो रही।

साइकिल पर रात्रि गश्त बंद चीता स्क्वॉड हुआ खामोश
शहर के अंदरूनी गलियों में पुलिस की चारपहिया गाड़ी नहीं पहुंच पाती, इसलिए दो साल पहले साइकिल गश्त शुरु की गई थी। 10 नई साइकिल खरीदी गई थी, जिस पर रात में पुलिसकर्मी डंडा व सीटी लेकर गश्ती करते थे, लेकिन अब वह भी बंद हो गया है। वहीं चीता स्क्वॉड में दो मोटर साइकिल में चार पुलिस के जवान 24 घंटे शहर के आउटर में भ्रमण कर रहे थे, उसे भी बंद कर दिया गया है।

