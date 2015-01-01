पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:व्यावसायिक कॉम्प्लेक्स, गोदाम समेत 11 दुकानें सील

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • आवासीय प्रयोजन की भूमि पर नियम विरूद्ध निर्माण, नपा कवर्धा व जिला प्रशासन की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

नगर पालिका परिषद कवर्धा एवं जिला प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम ने बुधवार को मां काली मंदिर के सामने निर्मित मेडिकल गोदाम सहित 11 व्यावसायिक गोदाम को आगामी आदेश तक सील कर दिया गया है। वार्ड-18 निवासी रतन सिंह पिता जगत सिंह ठाकुर ने नगर पालिका से बिना भवन निर्माण अनुज्ञा लिए व्यवसायिक गोदाम निर्माण कर लिया था। निर्माण के समय नगर पालिका ने कार्य रोके जाने और नियमानुसार भवन निर्माण अनुज्ञा लेने के लिए कई बार पत्र जारी किया। लेकिन संबंधित ने अनुज्ञा जारी किए जाने के लिए अधूरे दस्तावेज के साथ भ्रामक जानकारी दी। नगर पालिका के उपअभियंता वीरेंद्र नवघरे ने बताया कि रतन सिंह ठाकुर ने नगर पालिका ने जारी पत्र का अवहेलना करते हुए आवासीय प्रयोजनार्थ उपयोग भूमि में भवन निर्माण कर मेडिकल गोदाम सहित अन्य व्यवसायिक काम्पलेक्स निर्माण कर लिया। लगातार नोटिस व शासकीय पत्र का अवहेलना किये जाने के कारण 6 नवंबर को अंतिम पत्र जारी करते हुए उनको सूचित किया गया था कि अवैध निर्माण को स्वयं से हटा लेवें अथवा भवन अनुज्ञा संबंधी वांछित व संपूर्ण दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करें। अन्यथा पत्र प्राप्ति के बाद नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। नवघरे ने बताया कि भू- उपयोग में उल्लेखित आवासीय प्रयोजनार्थ होने के बाद भी व्यवसायिक प्रयोजनार्थ निर्माण कर व अधूरी जानकारी देने के कारण निर्मित व्यवसायिक काम्पलेक्स व सह गोदामों को सील कर दिया गया।

