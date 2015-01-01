पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपदा को अवसर में बदला:लकड़ी के वेस्ट से बेस्ट चीजें बना रहीं शहनाज

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • बस्तर आर्ट की तर्ज पर कबीरधाम आर्ट यहां धीरे-धीरे ले रहा है आकार

मार्च में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सरकार ने पूर्ण लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की थी। इस दौरान लोगों की दिनचर्या प्रभावित हुई। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने इस आपदा को अवसर में तब्दील कर दिया। उन्हीं में से एक हैं पूर्व विधायक हमीदुल्लाह खान की पुत्री एवं अधिवक्ता अकबर कुरैशी की पत्नी शहनाज कुरैशी, जिनके नए मकान में लॉकडाउन के समय घर में फर्नीचर का काम चल रहा था, इसी दौरान पूर्ण लॉकडाउन की घोषणा केंद्र सरकार ने की। सारी व्यवस्थाएं सहित जनता जहां थे वहीं पर रुक गए। इस दौरान घर के कोने में बेकार पड़ी लकड़ी के टुकड़े को समय काटने के लिए शहनाज कुरैशी ने धीरे धीरे अपने हुनर को रंग रूप देना शुरू किया, जो बाद में जिद और जुनून में तब्दील हो गया। इन सात-आठ महीनों में बेकार लकड़ी के टुकड़ों ने अलग-अलग वस्तुओं के रूप में सुंदरता लिए कई आकार में तब्दील हो गए। शहनाज ने बताया कि अब तक लकड़ी के टुकड़ों से लगभग 100 से अधिक अलग-अलग दैनिक काम में आने वाले वस्तु जैसे रोटी रखने के लिए पॉट, बेलना, चौकी, ट्रे, कप, फ्लावर पॉट, मोबाइल स्टैंड समेत अन्य प्रकार के सामान बनाए हैं।

जिला स्तर पर प्रमोट करेंगे
जिला पंचायत के सीईओ विजय दयाराम के ने बताया कि शहनाज कुरैशी द्वारा बनाई गई कलाकृति को देखेंगे। इसे महिला समूह से जोड़ कर कैसे बड़े स्तर पर ले जाया जा सकता है उस पर हरसंभव प्रयास किया जाएगा। जिससे महिलाओं को रोजगार के अलावा जिले का नाम भी रोशन हो पाएगा। गुरुवार को जिला पंचायत की टीम भी शहनाज कुरैशी के घर पहुंची।

