कार्रवाई:सायलेंसर के शोर से परेशानी 5 बाइकर्स का किया चालान

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक के सायलेंसर से पटाखे की आवाज निकालते थे

बुलेट व दूसरे महंगे मोटर बाइक के जरिए फर्राटे भरने वाले मोटर साइकिल चालकों पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है। ये बुलेटिए महंगे बाइक के सायलेंसर के जरिए तेज आवाज के साथ फर्राटे भरते थे। साथ ही बाइक से पटाखों की आवाज भी निकालते थे। इससे चौक-चौराहों व आम रास्तों पर शहर के लोग परेशान हो गए थे। लंबे समय से इनकी शिकायत पुलिस से हो रही थी। कई बार सोशल मीडिया के जरिए भी लोगों ने अपनी भड़ास निकाली थी। शहर के लोगों ने शिकायत की थी कि कई बाइकर्स ध्वनि प्रदूषण करते हैं व लगातार गलियों व शहर के मार्गों में तेजी से गुजरते हैं। उनके बाइक के आवाज से कानों में दर्द होता है। इन शिकायतों के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस ने बाइकर्स पर नजर रखनी शुरू कर दी थी। साथ ही पुलिस ने इन्हें गिरफ्त में लेने अभियान शुरू कर दिया। कोतवाली पुलिस ने ऐसे बाइकर्स को रोक कर उनका चालान कोर्ट में पेश कर कटवा रही है। एसपी शलभ कुमार सिन्हा के निर्देश पर टीआई मुकेश यादव ने शहर में फर्राटेदार व तेज आवाज करने वाले मोटर साइकिल चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने सीजी 09 जेबी 7122 चालक चंद्र पटेल पिता लखन पटेल (25), समनापुर, सीजी 09 डी 2154 चालक करण यादव पिता राजकुमार यादव (22), निषादपारा, सीजी 07 सीए 7649 चालक राज पिता लखन देवांगन (22), देवांगनपारा, सीजी 09 डी 4644 चालक जागेश्वर चंद्रवंशी पिता नरेन्द्र चंद्रवंशी (20), मठपारा व सीजी 07 एवाई 8695 गन्नू साहू पिता गोपाल साहू (24), रामनगर कवर्धा पर कार्रवाई की है।

