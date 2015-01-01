पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:अब नींद गायब, नहीं पच रहा खाना

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना को हरा चुके 4905 लोग, अब सामने आ रहे साइडइफेक्ट, ओपीडी में पहुंच रहे हैं ऐसे मरीज

कबीरधाम जिले में अब तक 4905 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं, लेकिन डिस्चार्ज हुए सभी लोग पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ नहीं हैं। ये हम नहीं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग कह रहा है। कोरोना से ठीक हुए अधिकतर लोगों को अनिद्रा व पाचन तंत्र में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत है। जिन्हें पहले से शुगर था, उनमें शुगर लेवल कम या ज्यादा हो रहा है।

ठीक होने के बावजूद कोरोना के दुष्परिणाम सामने आ रहे हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके मंडल बताते हैं कि जो पॉजिटिव केस हैं और ठीक हो गए हैं, ऐसे कई मरीज अस्पतालों के ओपीडी में आ रहे हैं। इनमें से कई अनिद्रा के शिकार हैं। रात में ठीक से नींद नहीं आ रही है।

कई लोग नए डायबिटिज हो गए हैं। वहीं जिन्हें पहले से शुगर था, उसका शुगर लेवल कम-ज्यादा हो रहा है। कई मरीजों की शिकायत है कि उनका जो पाचन तंत्र था, वो पहले जैसा नहीं रहा। शरीर में कमजोरी बनी हुई है। ओपीडी में आने वाले ऐसे मरीजों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

कई मरीज 5-6 महीने पहले पॉजिटिव मिले थे: सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके मंडल बताते हैं कि डिस्चार्ज होने पर हम लोग कहते थे कि शरीर में कमजोरी एक-दो महीने तक रहेगा, लेकिन कई केस ऐसे आ रहे हैं, जो 5 से 6 महीने पहले पॉजिटिव मिले थे, यह काफी चिंताजनक और अध्ययन का विषय है। इसलिए अस्पतालों के ओपीडी में आने वाले ऐसे मरीजों की जानकारी रखने निर्देश दिए हैं।

संक्रमण दर 2 से 3 प्रतिशत होने से राहत: वर्तमान में संक्रमण दर से 3 प्रतिशत होने से राहत है। 11 दिसंबर को 1259 लोगों की जांच हुई थी, जिसमें 27 पॉजिटिव मिले थे। 10 दिसंबर को 1003 लोगों की जांच में 27 पॉजिटिव, 9 दिसंबर को 1166 लोगों की जांच में 28 पॉजिटिव निकले।

कोरोना की स्थिति

88339 लोगों की जांच हुई 5336 पॉजिटिव मिले 4905 मरीज डिस्चार्ज 367 एक्टिव केस 64 मरीजों की मौत

