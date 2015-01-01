पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली का सीजन शुरू:अब तक लिए मात्र 7 खाद्य सामग्री का सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने तक मिठाई खा चुके होंगे लोग

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैंपल लेने में देरी, जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजा जाएगा, खाद्य-औषधि प्रशासन विभाग की टीम सक्रिय हुई

दीपावली का सीजन शुरू हो गया है, ऐसे में जिले के दुकानों में मिठाई की डिमांड बढ़ जाती है। मिठाई में मिलावट को देखते हुए बीते शुक्रवार से खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग की टीम सक्रिय हुई है। लेकिन इन पांच दिनों में इस विभाग की टीम ने मात्र सात सैंपल लिए हैं, जिसे जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजा जाएगा। विभाग के अफसर मुकेश साहू ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कवर्धा शहर से दो दुकानों से चार सैंपल लिए गए। इसके बाद सोमवार को बोड़ला के नामदेव होटल व पोंड़ी के जगदम्बा होटल से मिठाई का सैंपल लिया है। वहीं मंगलवार को सहसपुर लोहारा के जोधपुरी होटल से मिठाई का सैंपल लिया, इसी शहर के सूरज किराना दुकान से मैदा का भी सैंपल लिया है। अब बड़ा सवाल यह है कि विभाग ने सैंपल लेकर अपना काम तो पूरा कर दिया, जांच रिपोर्ट के लिए 10 से 15 दिन का इंतजार करना होगा। क्योेंकि विभाग द्वारा सैंपल लिए खाद्य सामग्री को जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजती है, जहां से रिपोर्ट मिलता है। रिपोर्ट में देरी के कारण सैंपल लिए खाद्य सामग्री को लोग खा चुके होंगे।

हर साल त्योहारी सीजन में रहता है यही हाल
आमतौर पर खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग की टीम ज्यादातर सैंपल त्योहारी सीजन के दौर में लेती है। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से होली व दीपावली का समय होता है। इसके बाद समय-समय में छोटे-छोटे दुकानों में सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई की जाती है। विभाग के अफसरों की माने तो इस वर्ष लॉकडाउन के कारण मिठाई की डिमांड कम हुई है। पहले की तुलना में खोवा भी कम आई है। लोग ज्यादातर पैकिंग वाली मिठाई की ज्यादा डिमांड कर रहे हैं। यहीं कारण कवर्धा शहर में शुक्रवार को लिए चार सैंपल पैकिंग वाले खाद्य सामग्री थे। खास बात यह है कि लोग पैकिंग वाले मिठाई में यह देख रहे कि किस महीने की है। इससे पहले कभी भी लोगों को इस तरह से खाने पीने में जागरूकता देखने के लिए नहीं मिलती थी, जो कोरोना ने लोगों को नई सीख दी है।

कोरोना के कारण स्थानीय खोवे मिल रहे
काेरोना व लॉकडाउन का असर मिठाई में भी हुआ है। दरअसल बीते दिनों लगे दो माह से अधिक लॉकडाउन के कारण दूध की डिमांड कम हुई। इस कारण पशुपालक दूध का खोवा बनाने में ज्यादा रूचि लिए। अामतौर पर कवर्धा में त्योहारी सीजन में बेमेतरा जिले व मुंगेली जिले के सेतगंगा, फास्टकपुर से खोवा आया करता था। लेकिन इस बार जिले के ही स्थानीय पशुपालक से ही खोवे की डिमांड पूरी हो गई। इसके चलते बाहर से खोवा की डिमांड कम हो गई। बीते वर्ष तो खाद्य विभाग ने करीब 50 किलो खोवा बोड़ला से जब्त किया था, जिसे जांच के लिए भेजा गया था।

अभी तक जिले में नहीं पहुंचा चलित खाद्य प्रयोगशाला
मिलावट व अमानक खाद्य सामग्री को रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने चलित खाद्य प्रयोगशाला की शुरूआत की है। राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में इस चलित खाद्य प्रयोगशाला द्वारा मौके पर सैंपल लेकर जांच भी की जा रहीं है। लेकिन ये चलित खाद्य प्रयोगशाला अभी तक कबीरधाम जिले में नहीं पहुंची है। इस कारण मिलावट वाले खाद्य सामग्री की जल्द पहचान नहीं हो पा रहीं है। वर्तमान में खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग की टीम दुकानदारों को खाद्य पदार्थाें के पैकेट पर विशेषकर मिठाइयों के निर्माण तारीख व बेस्ट बिफोर यूज की तारीख को अनिवार्य रूप से दर्शाए जाने की समझाइश दुकानदारों को दे रही है, ताकि उपभोक्ताओं के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जा सके।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधीन काम करती है टीम
खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग के कर्मचारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधीन काम करते है। इसके प्रमुख अधिकारी सीएमएचओ रहते है। कबीरधाम जिले में खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग का कार्यालय सीएमएचओ कार्यालय परिसर में मौजूद है। विभाग द्वारा लिए गए सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट व कार्रवाई की जानकारी सीएमएचओ को दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें