परेशानी:एसटीपी प्लांट हुआ बंद, 15 बड़े नालों का गंदा पानी गिर रहा संकरी नदी में, बढ़ रहा प्रदूषण

कवर्धा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 5.76 करोड़ रु. से बनाया प्लांट, जिस कंपनी पर इसके संचालन का जिम्मा था, उसका ठेका खत्म हुआ

शहर के गंदे पानी को संकरी नदी में जाने से रोकने के लिए मिनीमाता चौक पर सीवरेट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एसटीपी) बना है, जो अब बंद हो चुका है। स्थिति यह है कि शहर के 15 बड़े नालों का गंदा पानी सीधे संकरी नदी में गिर रहा है। इससे जहां नदी में प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है, वहीं नदी किनारे बसाहटों में रहने वाले लोगों को दिक्कतें हो रही है। लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी (पीएचई) ने वर्ष 2013 में इसे 5.76 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाया था। शहर में छोटी-बड़ी मिलाकर 73 किलोमीटर लंबी नालियां बनी है। ये सभी नालियां 15 बड़े नालों से जुड़ती है। इन्हीं नालों से गंदा पानी प्लांट में पहुंचता है। प्लांट में गंदे पानी की सफाई के बाद इसे नदी में छोड़ा जा रहा था। ताकि नदी में प्रदूषण की रोकथाम हो सके। लेकिन प्लांट बंद होने से नालों का गंदा पानी सीधे नदी में जा रहा है और प्रदूषण का दायरा बढ़ रहा है। ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट को नगर पालिका हैंडओवर लेने वाली थी, लेकिन प्लांट में मेंटनेंस खर्च ज्यादा होने पर हैंडओवर लेने से इनकार कर दिया। इन सबकी वजह से लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

ठेका खत्म होने के बाद कंपनी के कर्मचारी जा चुके हैं
वर्ष 2013 में सीवरेट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की शुरुआत की गई थी । तब से लेकर अब तक महाराष्ट्र की लक्ष्मी सिविल इंजीनियरिंग नामक कंपनी इसका संचालन कर रही थी। कंपनी के साथ प्लांट के संचालन को लेकर 5 साल का अनुबंध था। वर्ष 2018 में अनुबंध खत्म हो गया था, जिसे अगले दो साल के लिए बढ़ा दिए थे। अब ठेका खत्म हो चुका है और कंपनी के कर्मचारी वापस चले गए हैं। प्लांट बंद पड़ा है।

प्लांट में चौकीदारी करने के लिए भी कोई नहीं रहता
ठेका खत्म होने के बाद नगर पालिका को एसटीपी हैंडओवर किया जाना था। पूर्व कलेक्टर अवनीश कुमार शरण ने पीएचई विभाग को प्लांट का मेंटेनेंस कराने के बाद इसे नगर पालिका को हैंडओवर देने कहा था। लेकिन पीएचई ने हैंडओवर करना तो दूर, प्लांट में उपकरणों का मेंटेनेंस तक नहीं कराया गया है। प्लांट में चौकीदारी के लिए भी कोई नहीं रहता है ।

नफा: पानी को उपचारित कर सिंचाई के लिए देंगे
एसटीपी प्लांट को हैंडओवर लेने से पहले नगर पालिका ने इससे अपनी आमदनी बढ़ाने की योजना तैयार कर ली है। हैंडओवर के बाद नगर पालिका इस प्लांट में नालों के गंदे पानी को उपचारित कर दोबारा उपयोग में लेने की प्लानिंग है। सफाई के बाद उपचारित पानी को नदी में न छोड़कर खुंटू नर्सरी में सिंचाई के लिए देना चाहते हैं। इससे नगर पालिका को आमदनी बढ़ेगी। यह नपा के प्लान में है।

नुकसान: नदी में गिर रहा 60 लाख लीटर गंदा पानी
सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में हर दिन 6.3 एमएलडी यानी 60 लाख लीटर गंदा पानी उपचारित किया जाता है। उपचार के बाद इसे नदी में छोड़ते हैं, ताकि नदी प्रदूषण मुक्त रहे । वर्तमान में प्लांट के बंद रहने से नालों से रोज नदी में 60 लाख लीटर गंदा पानी सीधे नदी में गिर रहा है। इससे जहां प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है, वहीं नदी किनारे बसाहट वाले लोगों में लोगों को दिक्कत हो रही है।

हैंडओवर लेंगे, लेकिन जब प्लांट चालू हालत में देंगे तब
नपाध्यक्ष ऋषि कुमार शर्मा का कहना है कि सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट अभी पीएचई के अधिकार में है। इसे हैंडओवर लेना है, लेकिन तब जब प्लांट चालू हालत में रहेगी। अभी इसके मेंटनेंस पर खर्च ज्यादा है। मेंटनेंस होने पर चालू हालत में इसे हैंडओवर लिया जाएगा। इसके मेंटनेंस के लिए पीएचई के पास भी पैसा नहीं है।

