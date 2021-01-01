पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला अस्पताल का मामला:लेखापाल पर जीएसटी चोरी का आरोप, फर्मों को भुगतान का चेक अपने नाम पर काटता था

  • राज्य कर आयुक्त ने जांच के लिए लिखी चिट्ठी

जिला अस्पताल कवर्धा के लेखापाल दीपक ठाकुर पर जीएसटी चोरी का संगीन आरोप है। आरोप है कि विभिन्न फर्मों को भुगतान का चेक लेखापाल अपने नाम पर काटता था। मामले की शिकायत वाणिज्यकर मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव से की गई। इस पर राज्य कर आयुक्त ने कलेक्टर को जांच के लिए चिट्ठी लिखी है। शिकायत पत्र के साथ उक्त लेखापाल के नाम 15,610 रुपए भुगतान संबंधी एक चेक की फोटोकॉपी भी भेजी गई है। मामला वर्ष 2019 का है। शहर के एक रेस्टोरेंट को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों के लिए भोजन सप्लाई के लिए अनुबंधित किया गया था। इस फर्म का जीएसटी रजिस्ट्रेशन है। आरोप है कि अस्पताल के लेखापाल ने स्वयं का डिजाइन किया एस्टीमेट प्रोफार्मा में उक्त रेस्टोरेंट का सील मोहर लगाकर विभिन्न खाद्य सामग्री की कीमत बिना जीएसटी के पेड बाय मी लिखकर उसको बिल बताकर भुगतान कर दिया।

अनुमोदन के बाद खर्च का भुगतान किया: दीपक ठाकुर
मामले में लेखापाल दीपक ठाकुर का कहना है कि मामला वर्ष 2019 का है। पूर्व में शिकायत पर सीएमएचओ ने जांच कराई थी, जिसमें उसे क्लीनचिट मिली गई है। बताया कि तत्कालीन समय में दिव्यांग शिविर लग रहा था, उसमें सेवा दे रहे डॉक्टर्स व स्टाफ के लिए खाने की व्यवस्था करने कहा था। एडवांस बजट नहीं था, इसलिए स्वयं से भोजन व्यवस्था की गई। इसके बाद तत्कालीन सिविल सर्जन के अनुमोदन पर खर्च का भुगतान किया था। यह भुगतान 3-4 महीने के बिल का था।

