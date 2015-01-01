पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भटक रहे अन्नदाता:दो माह पहले जारी हुई थी राशि, 11 करोड़ रुपए चने का मुआवजा नहीं मिला 17 हजार 500 किसानों को

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • बारदाने की कमी और अन्य कारणों से 9 से अधिक केंद्र में खरीदी बंद होने के कगार पर

जिले के किसान कई प्रकार की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। इसमें वर्तमान में चल रहे धान खरीदी के साथ-साथ 8 माह पहले चने में नुकसान को लेकर शासन द्वारा दिया जाने वाला मुआवजा राशि शामिल है। धान खरीदी की बात करें तो जिले में एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी जारी है। लेकिन केन्द्र में अभी भी बारदाना, टोकन व धान के उठाव की स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। इस कारण 9 से अधिक केन्द्र हैं, जहां कभी भी धान खरीदी बंद हो सकती है। वहीं धान खरीदी को छोड़कर कई किसान चना मुआवजा राशि की जानकारी लेने तहसील कार्यालय का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कलेक्टोरेट के राजस्व शाखा से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार दो माह पहले जिला कोषालय के माध्यम से कवर्धा, बोड़ला, पंडरिया व सहसपुर लोहारा तहसीलदारों को करीब 74 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की राशि जारी की गई थी। वर्तमान में राशि जारी किए जाने की स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। अभी भी साढ़े 17 हजार से अधिक किसानों को लगभग 11 करोड़ रुपए की राशि देना बाकी है। इधर राशि नहीं मिलने से संबंधित किसान परेशान हैं।

सर्वे के दौरान बैंक की जानकारी एंट्री नहीं की गई
इसी साल जनवरी-फरवरी माह में हुए बेमौसम बारिश से लगभग एक लाख हेक्टेयर से अधिक भूमि में लगी चना फसल खराब हो गई। तब शासन ने सिंचित व असिंचित के हिसाब से मुआवजा राशि जारी करने का निर्देश दिया। कवर्धा के नायब तहसीलदार हेमंत पैकरा ने बताया कि सिंचित के लिए 68 सौ रुपए प्रति हेक्टेयर व असिंचित के लिए 12 हजार 500 रुपए प्रति हेक्टेयर के हिसाब से सर्वे किया। सर्वे के दौरान किसानों के बैंक अकाउंट नंबर की एंट्री व कई किसानों ने अपने बैंक संबंधित जानकारी नहीं दी थी।

विस सत्र में लगा प्रश्न, तब जाने 11 करोड़ रु. नहीं बंटा
दूसरी ओर कलेक्टोरेट से राशि जारी करने के बाद जिला स्तर के अफसर किसानों को दी जाने वाले चना मुआवजा राशि के बारे में कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं लिया। इसी माह रायपुर में विधानसभा सत्र शुरू होने वाला है। एक विधायक ने पूरे प्रदेश के चना मुआवजा के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी। तब पता चला कि कबीरधाम जिले में वर्तमान समय में साढ़े 17 हजार से अधिक किसानों को 11 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की राशि नहीं बांट सके है। जबकि निर्देश दिए गए थे।

धान के उठाव में देरी से बढ़ेगी किसानों की परेशानी
जिले के 94 धान खरीदी केन्द्र में खरीदी जारी है। अब तक 20 हजार से अधिक किसानों से करीब 90 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की धान खरीदी की जा चुकी है। लेकिन खरीदी के बाद केन्द्र में उठाव को लेकर स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। ग्राम बाघामुड़ा खरीदी केन्द्र प्रभारी राजेन्द्र चंद्राकर ने बताया कि अब मिलर्स को धान की उठाव की जरूरत है। जगह छोटे होने के कारण आने वाले समय में किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

चारों तहसील में मुआवजा बंटने की यह स्थिति
कवर्धा तहसील

  • कुल किसान – 34 हजार 749
  • बांटी गई राशि - 23 करोड़ 16 लाख 19 हजार 913 रुपए
  • लंबित राशि - 2 करोड़ 98 लाख 80 हजार 87 रुपए
  • राशि नहीं मिले किसानों की संख्या - 4 हजार 578
  • सहसपुर लोहारा तहसील
  • कुल किसान – 28 हजार 487
  • बांटी गई राशि - 18 करोड़ 80 लाख 71 हजार 338 रुपए
  • लंबित राशि - 1 करोड़ 16 लाख 49 हजार 681रुपए
  • राशि नहीं मिले किसानों की संख्या - 291

पंडरिया तहसील

  • कुल किसान – 87 हजार 900
  • बांटी गई राशि - 13 करोड़ 11 लाख 91 हजार 467 रुपए
  • लंबित राशि - 4करोड़ 51 लाख 26 हजार 740रुपए
  • राशि नहीं मिले किसानों की संख्या - 7 हजार 776
  • बोड़ला तहसील
  • कुल किसान – 22 हजार 219
  • बांटी गई राशि - 12 करोड़ 47 लाख 56 हजार रुपए
  • लंबित राशि - 2करोड़ 74 लाख 55 हजार 873रुपए
  • राशि नहीं मिले किसानों की संख्या - 4 हजार 502

(सभी आंकड़े कलेक्टोरेट के राजस्व विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार।)

बारदाना: जिला स्तर पर जैसे-तैसे व्यवस्था बना रहे
जिले के ज्यादातर खरीदी केन्द्र में बारदाने की कमी है। धान खरीदी के नोडल अधिकारी व डिप्टी कलेक्टर संदीप ठाकुर ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण नए बारदाना की कमी रही है। जिला स्तर पर जैसे-तैसे व्यवस्था की जा रहीं। वहीं दूसरी ओर बारदाने कमी के कारण कई केन्द्र बंद होने के कगार पर है। पंडरिया ब्लॉक के ग्राम कामठी के खरीदी केन्द्र में बारदाना नहीं है। ग्राम माठपुर निवासी किसान साहेब राम ने बताया कि ₹30 रुपए प्रति बोरा के दर खरीद करके धान भरकर खरीदी केन्द्र ले जाते हैं।

