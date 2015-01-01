पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी जरूरी:जिले में संक्रमण दर 6.9 फीसदी पर हुआ स्थिर, सर्दी में कोरोना के दूसरी लहर की आशंका

कवर्धा3 घंटे पहले
  • कबीरधाम में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 4710 पर पहुंची, रोज औसतन एक हजार लोगों की जांच का टारगेट

कबीरधाम जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 4710 पर पहुंच गई है। राहत की बात है कि जिले में संक्रमण दर 6.9 प्रतिशत पर स्थिर है, लेकिन खतरा इस बात का है कि सर्दी में संक्रमण के दूसरे लहर की आशंका जताई जा रही है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके मंडल का कहना है कि ठंड में सर्दी-जुकाम आम बात होती है। ऐसे में कोरोना पूरी ताकत के साथ फैल सकता है। इसलिए लोगों को ऐहतियात बरतना जरुरी है। सर्दी में संक्रमण को देखते हुए जांच बढ़ाने दावा किया जा रहा है। लेकिन लक्ष्य से कम ही जांच हो रहे हैं। स्टेट गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक रोज औसतन 1 हजार लोगों की जांच करने का टारगेट मिला है, लेकिन वर्तमान में इससे कम ही जांच हो रहे हैं। दीवाली के बाद से औसतन 800 लोगों की जांच हो रही है। एक दिन पहले राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन की एमडी डॉ. प्रियंका शुक्ला कवर्धा दौरे पर आई थीं उन्होंने जांच बढ़ाने की हिदायत भी दी है।

दीगर जिलों की तुलना में संक्रमण कम कवर्धा में संक्रमण दर 6.9 प्रतिशत है, जो कि दीगर जिलों की तुलना में कम है। बालोद में संक्रमण दर 11 प्रतिशत है। बेमेतरा में 9 और रायगढ़ में 11.8 प्रतिशत है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मंडल बताते हैं कि दीवाली त्योहार के बाद संक्रमण दर तेजी से बढ़ने की आशंका थी, लेकिन वर्तमान में औसतन 5 से 6% ही है।

कोविड हॉस्पिटल की मिलेगी सुविधा
कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज के लिए कवर्धा में कोविड हॉस्पिटल तैयार हो चुका है। 100 बिस्तर वाले इस अस्पताल में 5 दिन बाद यानी 28 नवंबर से मरीजों का इलाज शुरु हो जाएगा। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मंडल बताते हैं कि हॉस्पिटल में 42 बेड पर ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा है। 38 बेड सेमी क्रिटिकल मरीजों के लिए है।

जिले में कोरोना जांच के प्रकार और कुल मरीज

  • आरटीपीसीआर - 17398
  • पॉजिटिव - 1430
  • प्रतिशत - 8.21%
  • ट्रू-नॉट - 2172
  • पॉजिटिव - 337
  • प्रतिशत - 15.51%
  • रैपिड एंटीजन - 47390
  • पॉजिटिव - 2943
  • प्रतिशत - 6.21%

हॉस्पिटल में तैनात रहेंगे 10 डॉक्टर
कोविड हॉस्पिटल में सेवाएं देने ड्यूटी चार्ट तैयार कर लिया गया है। हॉस्पिटल में 10 डॉक्टर, 4 आरएमए और 8 स्टॉफ नर्स की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा लैब टेक्निशियन, रेडियोलॉजिस्ट समेत करीब 50 लोगों की पूरी टीम होगी । राज्य स्तर से आई टीम ने डॉक्टर्स व स्टॉफ को ट्रेनिंग दी है ।

कोरोना जांच बढ़ाने के लिए बनी 9 मोबाइल टीम
सर्दी में संक्रमण दर बढ़ने की आशंका है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ऐहतियात बरतने लोगों को जागरुक कर रहा है। सर्दी में संक्रमण दर बढ़ने की आशंका से जांच बढ़ाने के लिए 9 मोबाइल टीम बनाई है। कवर्धा शहरी क्षेत्र में 4 जगहों पर जांच की जा रही है। वहीं पंडरिया के लिए 3 और सहसपुर लोहारा में 2 मोबाइल टीम बनाकर जांच बढ़ाई जा रही है।

कोरोना मीटर

  • 66960 - लोगों की हुई जांच
  • 4710 - मरीज मिले
  • 4258 - मरीज डिस्चार्ज
  • 399 - एक्टिव केस
  • 53 - मरीजों की मौत
