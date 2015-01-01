पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा का ऐसा हाल:पॉलिटेक्निक में पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार दोगुने प्रवेश हुए, फिर भी 41 सीट खाली

कवर्धा5 घंटे पहले
  • पहली बार कॉलेज की ज्यादातर सीटों पर स्थानीय विद्यार्थियों का हुआ एडमिशन

ग्राम महराजपुर स्थित जिले के एक मात्र पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में इस वर्ष दाखिले की अच्छी स्थिति रही है। बीते साल की तुलना में इस बार दोगुने एडमिशन हुए हैं। काउंसिलिंग प्रभारी प्रीतम चरखा ने बताया कि बीते वर्ष प्रथम व लेटरल एन्ट्री में केवल 39 विद्यार्थियों ने एडमिशन लिया था। इस वर्ष प्रथम व लेटरल में करीब 79 विद्यार्थियों ने एडमिशन लिया है। फिर भी कॉलेज की सभी सीटें नहीं भर पाई है। इस कॉलेज में तीन ब्रांच में पढ़ाई होती है, जिसमें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन, इलेक्ट्रिकल व कम्प्यूटर साइंस शामिल है। सभी में 32-32 मिलाकर कुल 96 सीट है। इसमें से 55 सीट में 13 नवंबर को दाखिले की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई। इन 55 सीटों पर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया तीन काउंसिलिंग में पूरी की गई है। कॉलेज में दाखिले के लिए काउंसिलिंग अगस्त से शुरू हुई है। वर्तमान में 41 सीट खाली है। अब शासन अगर संस्थागत काउंसिलिंग की आदेश देता है तो फिर से 41 में से कम से कम 20 सीट पर दाखिले होंगे। इस बार ज्यादातर सीटों में स्थानीय विद्यार्थियों का एडमिशन हुआ है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन से विद्यार्थियों ने बनाई दूरी, अब तक केवल तीन ने ही एडमिशन लिया
इस वर्ष इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन ब्रांच की स्थिति सबसे ज्यादा खराब रहीं है। क्योंकि 32सीट में से केवल तीन स्टूडेंट्स ने एडमिशन लिया है। वहीं इलेक्ट्रिकल में मात्र तीन व कम्प्यूटर साइंस में सात सीट रिक्त रह गई है। कॉलेज से प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन ब्रांच में दाखिले की स्थिति पूरे प्रदेश में खराब रही है। क्योंकि राज्य के ज्यादातर कॉलेजों में आईटी व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन की पढ़ाई को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स रुचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। पहले की तरह माइनिंग, सिविल व इलेक्ट्रिकल का ज्यादा क्रेज रहा है। लेकिन जिले के इस कॉलेज में इलेक्ट्रिकल को छोड़ ये दोनों ब्रांच नहीं है। दस्तावेज जमा करने छात्र पहुंच रहे हैं।

विज्ञान-गणित उत्तीर्ण को सीधे दूसरे वर्ष में मिला प्रवेश
पॉलिटेक्निक में तीन वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम में दूसरे वर्ष में भी सीधे प्रवेश दिया जाते हैं। दूसरे वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए कक्षा 12वीं विज्ञान, गणित या आईटीआई उत्तीर्ण सीधे दाखिले ले सकते हैं। कॉलेज के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन, इलेक्ट्रिकल व कम्प्यूटर साइंस ब्रांच में कुल 59 सीटें है। इनमें से तीसरे काउंसिलिंग तक 19 सीट में दाखिला दिया गया। दाखिले की पूरी प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन की गई, जिसकी मॉनीटरिंग सीधे सीजीडीटीई से की गई।

कोरोना का असर: पीपीटी के बगैर हुए एडमिशन
पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए वर्ष 2009 से पीपीटी परीक्षा अनिवार्य की गई है। यह प्रवेश परीक्षा हर साल व्यापमं द्वारा अायोजित की जाती है, लेकिन कोरोना के कारण इस वर्ष परीक्षा ही नहीं हुई। ऐसे में शासन ने 2009 से पहले की तरह कक्षा 10वीं के अंकों के आधार पर एडमिशन देने आदेश जारी किया। यही कारण है कि इस वर्ष जितने भी दाखिले हुए, वे बिना पीपीटी व कक्षा 10वीं मेरिट अंके आधार पर थे।

दाखिले के लिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने शुरू किया अभियान
वर्ष 2012 से कॉलेज में हर साल कई सीट रिक्त रह रही है, लेकिन इस बार कक्षा 10वीं अंक के आधार पर एडमिशन होने पर कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए जिला स्तर पर अभियान शुरू किया। कॉलेज में प्राचार्य ने बताया कि इस वर्ष स्थानीय स्टूडेंट्स ने ज्यादा एडमिशन लिया है। वहीं दो से तीन बैगा विद्यार्थी भी हैं, जिन्हें उनके आश्रम व हाई-हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के माध्यम से पॉलिटेक्निक में पढ़ाई के लिए मोटिवेट किया गया। इसके साथ सोशल मीडिया में प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया है। इस ग्रुप में जिले के करीब 40 से अधिक हाई व हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के प्राचार्य जुड़े हुए थे।

