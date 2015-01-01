पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध शराब:कार्रवाई करने गई टीम के लोगों से मारपीट

नवागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवागढ़ थाने में 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज

जिला आबकारी विभाग को अवैध शराब की बिक्री की जानकारी मिली। इसे लेकर विभाग की टीम सोमवार को नवागढ़ थाना क्ष्रेत्र के ग्राम मुरकुटा पहुंची, जहां विभाग की टीम के ऊपर हमला हुआ है। इस संबंध में आबकारी विभाग के उपनिरीक्षक जलेश सिंह ने नवागढ़ थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इस मामले में 5 लोगों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि उपनिरीक्षक प्रकाश देशमुख, जलेश सिंह, आरक्षक संतोष सिंह नेताम, अशोक राजपूत, इम्तयाज खान, स्कार्पियो वाहन चालक नवीन साहू के साथ ग्राम मुरकुटा पहुंचे थे। एक घर में छापामार कार्रवाई करने के दौरान आबकारी टीम पर इंद्रा सतनामी गाली गलौज करते हुए घर अंदर से टंगिया लेकर दौड़ाने लगा, इसके साथ ही बेटा मुकेश जांगड़े व भुपेन्द्र जांगड़े और उसकी पत्नी संगीता बाई जांगडे, बेटी सरिता जांगडे भी डंडा लेकर टीम के पीछे दौड़ने लगी। विभाग की टीम जान बचाकर मौके से भाग गई। वहीं थाना में आकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने कुल 5 आरोपी इंद्रा सतनामी, मुकेश सतनामी, भुपेन्द्र सतनामी, संगीता सतनामी, सरिता सतनामी के खिलाफ धारा 147, 148, 149, 186, 294, 323, 353, 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें