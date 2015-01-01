पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क ही अभी दवा:संक्रमण दर में 1.79% की कमी पर खतरा अभी टला नहीं, खरीदारी करते समय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग है जरूरी

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर माह में 8.63 प्रतिशत तेजी से फैल रहा था कोरोना, नवंबर माह में रफ्तार हुई धीमी

कबीरधाम जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 30 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिला अस्पताल के पीछे वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहे 10 में से 6 बुजुर्ग की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके साथ ही जिले में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4417 पर पहुंच चुकी है। अक्टूबर माह की तुलना में इस महीने नवंबर में संक्रमण दर में 1.79 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है। अक्टूबर माह में 8.63 प्रतिशत तेजी से कोरोना फैल रहा था, लेकिन नवंबर में इसकी रफ्तार कुछ धीमी हुई। अभी संक्रमण दर 6.84 प्रतिशत है। इससे पहले सितंबर माह में संक्रमण दर 12.42% थी। त्योहारी सीजन के बावजूद संक्रमण दर में 1.79 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है, लेकिन खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। 14 नवंबर को दीवाली पर खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में भीड़ लगेगी। बाजार में खरीदारी करते समय संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने वाले कारगर हथियार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना जरुरी है। ताकि लोगों की खुशियों को कोरोना की नजर न लगे। दुकानों में खरीदारी करते समय मुंह व नाक को मास्क से ढंककर रखें।

कबीरधाम जिले में जांच के प्रकार व कुल मरीज

  • आरटीपीसीआर - 16863
  • पॉजिटिव - 1369
  • प्रतिशत - 8.11%
  • ट्रू-नॉट - 1720
  • पॉजिटिव - 284
  • प्रतिशत - 16.51%
  • रैपिड एंटीजन - 42564
  • पॉजिटिव - 2764
  • प्रतिशत - 6.43%

(कोरोना से संबंधित आंकड़े स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक हैं )

मशीनें इंस्टाल नहीं, कोविड हॉस्पिटल में जांच शुरु नहीं
कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज के लिए कोविड हॉस्पिटल बनाया गया है। हॉस्पिटल में 19 लाख रुपए की लागत से सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम लगाए गए हैं। आईसीयू वार्ड में वेंटीलेटर लगाए गए चुके हैं, लेकिन सिस्टम इंस्टाल नहीं हुआ है। इसके चलते यहां मरीजों का इलाज शुरु नहीं हो पाया है। पूर्व में सितंबर में अस्पताल को शुरु करना था, लेकिन इसमें लेटलतीफी की जा रही है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके मंडल अस्पताल के जल्द शुरु करने की बात कह रहे हैं, लेकिन कब यह ठीक- ठीक नहीं बता पा रहे हैं।

3867 मरीजों की जिंदगी बची, 499 एक्टिव केस
जिले में अब तक 61147 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई है। इनमें 4417 मरीज पाए गए हैं। कुल मरीजों में से 3867 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। रिकवरी रेट 87.54 प्रतिशत है। वहीं अब तक 51 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना मृत्युदर 1.15% पर है। 499 एक्टिव केस हैं।

जिले में कोविड सेंटर में 96 और होम आइसोलेशन में हैं कुल 403 मरीज
कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए महराजपुर में कोविड केयर सेंटर बना है। कोविड सेंटर में 340 बेड सुरक्षित किए गए हैं, लेकिन मरीजों को सरकारी इंतजाम पर भरोसा नहीं है। इसलिए ज्यादातर मरीज होम आइसोलेशन ले रहे हैं। वर्तमान में कोरोना के 499 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से सिर्फ 96 मरीज कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती हैं। शेष 403 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन पर रहकर कोरोना से लड़ रहे हैं।

