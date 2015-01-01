पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

9 सूत्रीय मांग:सर्विस ब्रेक करने की चेतावनी पर जिले में कोई असर नहीं, 175 पटवारी हड़ताल पर

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तहसील कार्यालय में राजस्व संबंधित काम अटके, कवर्धा में पटवारियों का धरना जारी

जिले के राजस्व पटवारी संघ अपने 9 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर 14 दिसंबर से हड़ताल पर बैठे हुए हैं। सोमवार को हड़ताल में जाने के कारण तहसील कार्यालय के राजस्व संबंधित काम में असर हुआ है। जमीन संबंधित कई काम तहसील कार्यालय में नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। जिले के पटवारी शहर के राजमहल चौक के पास धरना स्थल में बैठे हुए है। सोमवार देर रात राज्य सरकार ने एक आदेश जारी कर हड़ताल में शामिल पटवारियों के सर्विस ब्रेक करने की चेतावनी जारी की है। लेकिन इस चेतावनी का जिले में कोई असर नहीं हुआ है। मंगलवार को जिले के सभी पटवारी हड़ताल में शामिल हुए। राजस्व पटवारी संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष गेंदूराम मरावी ने बताया कि शासन के ब्रेक-इन-सर्विस का कोई डर नहीं है। हम लगातार अपनी मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन भी सौंप चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी उनकी मांग को लेकर शासन ने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस कारण जिले के सभी 175 पटवारी हड़ताल में बैठे हुए है। जब तब मांग पूरी नहीं होती तब तक वे हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

फसल मूल्यांकन काम के बाद शुरू कर दी हड़ताल
जिले के पटवारियों की ओर से लगातार काम बंद करने की वजह से लोगों की परेशानी हर दिन बढ़ रही है। सभी तहसीलों में पहले ही लंबित मामलों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है। फसल मूल्यांकन का काम जैसे-तैसे पूरा किया गया। इसके बाद हड़ताल शुरू कर दी। किसी न किसी मांग को लेकर पटवारी काम बंद कर देते थे। जमीन के सीमांकन, नामांतरण, बटांकन के लिए तहसील दफ्तर का चक्कर काटना पड़ रहा है।

कोरोना की वजह से पहले ही दफ्तर कम आ रहे
लगातार लॉकडाउन और फिर तहसील अफसरों व कर्मचारियों को कोरोना के बाद से ही पटवारियों ने दफ्तरों से दूरी बना ली है। यही वजह है कि तहसील में लगातार जमीन लंबित मामलों की संख्या दोगुना रफ्तार से बढ़ रही है। तहसील के अफसरों का कहना है कि उनकी मांगें उच्च अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचा दी गई है। इस पर अंतिम फैसला राज्य सरकार ही लेगी। पटवारियों को समझाया गया है कि सभी का सहयोग करें।

यह है मुख्य मांगें
पटवारी संघ ने भुइयां की समस्या और संशोधन, वरिष्ठता के आधार पर पदोन्नति, बिना विभागीय जांच के एफआईआर पर रोक, फिक्स टीए, स्टेशनरी भत्ता, मुख्यालय में निवास करने की बाध्यता खत्म करने, कबीरधाम जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में पदस्थ पटवारियों को नक्सल भत्ता प्रदान करने समेत 9 मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा जा चुका है। जिलाध्यक्ष गेंदूराम मरावी ने बताया कि कई बार इन मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा गया है, लेकिन कभी भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

फसल मूल्यांकन में त्रुटि सुधार काम होगा प्रभावित
पटवारियों के आंदोलन की खबर से राजस्व महकमा घबराया हुआ है। जिले के 94 केन्द्र में धान खरीदी की जा रही है। किसानों के खेत के रकबे से जुड़ा हर काम पटवारी ही करते हैं जो कि ठप होने जा रहा है। जमीन की रजिस्ट्री काम भी बुरी तरह से फंसेगा। कई किसानों के फसल मूल्यांकन में त्रुटि है, इसके लेकर आवेदन भी लिए गए है। मौके पर जाकर पटवारी जांच करेंगे, लेकिन हड़ताल से काम नहीं हो पा रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें