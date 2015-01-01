पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:बाघ ने हथलेवा में सांड काे मार गिराया, ग्रामीण दहशत में, 6 गांवों में अलर्ट

कवर्धा/ सहसपुर लोहारा2 दिन पहले
  • गुरुवार को हथलेवा, चारभाठा और सिंघनपुरी में बाघ के मूवमेंट की सूचना पर की गई सर्चिंग

सहसपुर लोहारा ब्लॉक के ग्राम लासाटोला में बाघ के पगमार्क (फुटप्रिंट) मिलने से इलाके में दहशत बरकरार है। गुरुवार को भी ग्राम हथलेवा, चारभाठा और सिंघनपुरी में बाघ के मूवमेंट की खबर से वन अमला हरकत में आ गया। दिनभर पूरे इलाके की सर्चिंग की, लेकिन कुछ हाथ नहीं लगा। दरअसल, क्षेत्र में अरहर की फसल लगी हुई है, जहां हिंसक वन्यप्राणी के छिपे होने की बात सामने आ रही है। गांवों के आसपास मूवमेंट कर रहे हिंसक वन्यप्राणी ने आखिरकार शिकार ढूंढ लिया। ग्राम हथलेवा में सांड को मार गिराया, लेकिन खा नहीं पाया है। बाघ के भूखा होने के अंदेशे ने ग्रामीणों की नींद उड़ा दी है। डर के चलते वे अपने खेत खलिहान नहीं जा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि वन विभाग लापरवाही बरत रहा है। जंगल से निकलकर हिंसक जानवर गांवों में पहुंच रहा है, लेकिन वन अफसर उसे ढूंढ भी नहीं पा रहे हैं। लोगों को डर है कि हिंसक जानवर हमला न कर दे, इसलिए लोगों ने खेत जाना छोड़ दिया है। लोगों का कहना है जल्द हमें राहत दी जाए।

वन अफसरों ने संभावित 3 स्थानों पर लगवाए ट्रैप कैमरे सर्चिंग जारी, ग्रामीणों का दावा- एक नहीं दो बाघ हैं...
पिछले 6 दिन से हिंसक वन्यप्राणी हथलेवा व आसपास गांवों में मूवमेंट कर रहा है। खेतों में कई जगहों पर हिंसक वन्यप्राणी के पगमार्क (फुटप्रिंट) मिले हैं। लेकिन यह बाघ का है या तेंदुए की, इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है। इस बीच हथलेवा के ग्रामीणों ने दो बाघ होने का दावा किया है। हालांकि, वन अफसर इस दावे को नकार रहे हैं। पुष्टि के लिए हथलेवा और लासाटाेला में बाघ के देखे जाने वाले संभावित स्थान पर 3 ट्रैप कैमरे लगा दिए हैं। लेकिन अभी तक कैमरे में कोई फुटेज नहीं मिली है। बताया गया कि क्षेत्र में अरहर की फसल लगी है इसलिए सर्चिंग में परेशानी हो रही है।

निगरानी के लिए तीन टीम गांव में तैनात
लोहारा के उप-वनमंडल अधिकारी एमएल सिदार का कहना है कि गुरुवार को हथलेवा, चारभाठा और सिंघनपुरी में हिंसक जानवर के मूवमेंट की जानकारी मिली थी। ग्रामीणों के बताए अनुसार पूरे इलाके में सर्चिंग की गई। निगरानी करने 3 टीम बनाए हैं।

अगर बाघ सामने आ जाए तो रेस्क्यू की कोई तैयारी नहीं
हिंसक जंगली जानवर के मूवमेंट को देखते हुए वन विभाग इसकी निगरानी करा रहा है। अगर बाघ सामने आ जाए, तो इसके रेस्क्यू की कोई तैयारी नहीं है। क्योंकि निगरानी के लिए जो लोग तैनात किए गए हैं, उनमें से कोई रेस्क्यू करने में सक्षम नहीं है। डीएफओ दिलराज प्रभाकर का कहना है कि हिंसक वन्यप्राणी बाघ ही है, इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। क्योंकि पगमार्क के अलावा कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं। रेस्क्यू के लिए अलग टीम रहती है। लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की स्थिति न बने, इसलिए पुलिस व कलेक्टर को सूचना दी गई है। अगर वन्यप्राणी दिख जाए, तो रेस्क्यू के दौरान स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर (एसओपी) मौके पर रहेगी, तो भीड़ को कंट्रोल करेंगे।

अभयारण्य क्षेत्र से करीब 25 किमी दूर हैं गांव, जहां हिंसक जानवर का मूवमेंट
ग्रामीणों की मानें तो हथलेवा, चारभाठा, लासाटोला में पिछले 5 दिन से बाघ का मूवमेंट जारी है। ये गांव भोरमदेव अभयारण्य क्षेत्र से करीब 25 किमी दूरी पर हैं। फिर भी जंगल छोड़कर हिंसक जानवर रिहायशी इलाके में आ पहुंचा है। डीएफओ श्री प्रभाकर का कहना है कि मध्यप्रदेश के कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व से कबीरधाम जिले का भोरमदेव अभयारण्य लगा हुआ है । इसलिए कान्हा के बाघ भोरमदेव अभयारण्य में मूवमेंट करते रहते हैं । वर्तमान में जहां बाघ देखे जाने का दावा ग्रामीण कर रहे हैं, वह बाघ की टेरिटरी नहीं है । इसलिए वह यहां नहीं रुकेगा । फिर भी जब तक बाघ या अन्य हिंसक जानवर के मौजूद होने का साक्ष्य नहीं मिलता, वन अमला पूरी तरह सतर्क रहेगा ।

ग्रामीणों को किया अलर्ट
इधर, वन अफसरों ने भी ऐहतियात के तौर पर हथलेवा, चारभाठा, सिंघनपुरी, अचानकपुर और लासाटोला समेत 6 गांवों में डुग्गी पिटवाकर ग्रामीणों को अलर्ट पर रहने कहा है ।

