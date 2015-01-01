पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम में खुलासा:5 दिन पुराना था बाघ का शव

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • भोरमदेव अभयारण्य के चिल्फी रेंज में तुरैया बाहरा से 3 किमी दूर जंगल में मिला था बाघ का शव

भोरमदेव अभयारण्य के चिल्फी रेंज में ग्राम तुरैया बाहरा से करीब 3 किमी दूर बीट क्रमांक-143 में गुरुवार को बाघ का शव मिला था। शुक्रवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व और अचानकमार टाइगर रिजर्व से दो विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर आए थे, जिन्होंने मृत बाघ के शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया।
डीएफओ दिलराज प्रभाकर ने बताया कि मृत बाघ नर था और उसकी उम्र करीब 14 से 16 साल के बीच थी। मृत बाघ मैच्योर हाे चुका था और अंतिम स्टेज पर भी था। शव करीब 5 दिन पुराना लग रहा था। बाघ का शिकार नहीं हुआ है। उसके कोई अंग गायब नहीं था। शुक्रवार को सुबह 9 बजे मृत बाघ के शव का पोस्मार्टम शुरू हुआ, जो दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे तक चला। एनटीसीए की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए पीएम किया गया। फारेंसिंक जांच के लिए मृत बाघ का विसरा प्रिजर्व किया गया है। जांच में इस बात की पुष्टि हो गई है कि मृत बाघ कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व का ही था।
डीएनए जांच के लिए हैदराबाद, जबलपुर व इज्जतनगर भेजेंगे सैंपल: दो बाघ के आपसी संघर्ष में एक बाघ की मौत की सिर्फ अटकलें लगाई जा रही है। डीएनए और फारेंसिंग जांच में मौत के असल कारणों का पता चल सकेगा इसलिए सारे सैंपल इकट्ठा किए गए हैं। जो सैंपल लिये गए हैं उसे जांच के लिए अगले हफ्ते हैदराबाद, जबलपुर और इज्जतनगर (बरेली) भेजा जाएगा। पूरी रिपोर्ट राज्य सरकार और एनटीसीए को भेजी जा रही है।

डीएफओ ने बताया ढाई क्विंटल वजनी था मृत बाघ
डीएफओ प्रभाकर बताते हैं कि मृत बाघ दो से ढाई क्विंटल वजनी थी। बाघ की मौत आपसी लड़ाई में हुई है या नहीं, यह डीएनए जांच से पता चलेगा लेकिन घटनास्थल पर दूसरे बाघ होने के पुख्ता प्रमाण मिले हैं। दूसरे बाघ ने मृत बाघ के पीछे के हिस्से को खाया है। शव को 15 मीटर तक घसीटा है। मृत बाघ के शव को घसीटते हुए दूसरे बाघ की बीट निकल गई थी, जिसके सैंपल मौके से जुटाए गए हैं।

घटनास्थल के आसपास दूसरे बाघ के प्रमाण मिले
शुक्रवार को घटनास्थल पर जांच के लिए पीसीसीएफ वाइल्ड लाइफ छग, सीसीएफ वाइल्ड लाइप, डीएफओ और कान्हा टाइगर रिजर्व की टीम व उसके डीएफओ समेत सभी अधिकारी मौज्ूद थे। टीम ने घटनास्थल के आसपास 500 मीटर दायरे की बारीकी से जांच की। इस दौरान वहां दूसरे बाघ के होने के भी प्रमाण मिले हैं। बाघ के बाल के टुकड़े, पगमार्क मिला है। ये सभी चीजें इकट्ठा कर ली है। ऐसी संभावना जताई जा रही है कि दो बाघों के बीच झड़प में एक की मौत हुई है।

